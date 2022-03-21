Menu
Denzel Curry and T-Pain Bemoan Their “Troubles” on New Single: Stream

The latest single off Melt My Eyez See Your Future

denzel curry t-pain troubles new song video stream
Denzel Curry and T-Pain, photo courtesy of artist
March 21, 2022 | 4:10pm ET

    We’re one step closer to hearing one of our most anticipated albums of 2022: Denzel Curry has shared the T-Pain-featuring single “Troubles” today, another sample of his upcoming album Melt My Eyez See Your Future before it drops this Friday, March 25th.

    Produced by Curry’s frequent collaborator Kenny Beats, “Troubles” sees him and fellow Floridian T-Pain detail their rise to fame, and the unexpected grievances that come along with being in the public eye.

    “Maneuver through the game I put my n***** in a huddle/ Now we all just running routes and fitting pieces to the puzzle,” Curry spits in his trademark rasp. Then, T-Pain’s instantly-recognizable vocals arrive in the chorus to deliver the track’s most pertinent line: “Got some problems that the music can’t fix.”

    In line with Curry’s recent theme of cinema-inspired music videos, the Adrian Villagomez-directed clip for “Troubles” puts the song’s two stars in a Wes Andersonian world, using plenty of symmetry and pleasing color palettes. Watch it below.

    Melt My Eyez See Your Future will also include the previously released singles “Walkin” and “Zatoichi,” the latter featuring slowthai. You can catch Curry on his worldwide tour this spring and summer; grab your ticket over at Ticketmaster.

