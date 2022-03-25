Destroyer Share New Album LABYRINTHITIS: Stream

Destroyer have released their new album LABYRINTHITIS. Stream it below via Bandcamp or Apple Music.

The creative process for LABYRINTHITIS largely took place in the isolation of 2020, with songwriter Dan Bejar in Vancouver sending ideas to frequent collaborator John Collins on the nearby Galiano Island. They found inspiration for the resulting 10-track LP in disco, Art of Noise, and New Order.

“I think when we discovered, as per yoozh, that we weren’t going to be making a techno record, it wasn’t going to be sidelong Donna Summer style tracks, the idea then became — especially once John really started being inundated with bonafide music made by actual humans — to make the most disorienting record we could,” Bejar told BrooklynVegan in a recent interview. “It is relentlessly upbeat, compared to most Destroyer albums, especially compared to the one before it.”

LABYRINTHITIS follows Destroyer’s 2020 album Have We Met and includes the singles “Tintoretto, It’s for You,” “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread,” and “June.” Physical copies are available here.

The band’s supporting North American tour kicks off on April 22nd in Vancouver, with scheduled stops including Nashville, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping on May 22nd in Portland. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

LABYRINTHITIS Artwork:

LABYRINTHITIS Tracklist:

01. It’s in Your Heart Now

02. Suffer

03. June

04. All My Pretty Dresses

05. Tintoretto, It’s for You

06. Labyrinthitis

07. Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread

08. It Takes a Thief

09. The States

10. The Last Song