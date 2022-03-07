Menu
DeVaughn Nixon on Portraying His Dad in HBO’s Winning Time and Working with Adam McKay

The actor also talks about the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard and starring as Whitney Houston’s son

kyle meredith wtih devaughn nixon hbo max winning time
Kyle Meredith with DeVaughn Nixon, photo via HBO Max
Consequence Staff
March 7, 2022 | 4:02pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    DeVaughn Nixon joins Kyle Meredith to talk about HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, in which he plays the role of his real life father, Norm Nixon.

    Related Video

    The actor tells how he still had to audition for the part, his dad feeling threatened by Magic Johnson’s arrival, and this series being released on the heels of the Michael Jordan doc The Last Dance. Nixon also discusses what it was like to work with Adam McKay on the dark comedy and where the story could go with future seasons.

    We also travel back to 1992 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard, which found Nixon staring at Whitney Houston’s son, Fletcher. He tells stories of flushing Whitney’s cigarettes, starting a snowball fight with Kevin Costner, and filming the famous lake scene. Nixon then focuses back on the present day to briefly give us the background on co-starring in the current fifth season of Snowfall.

    Listen to DeVaughn Nixon discuss Winning Time and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

