Devil Master Announce New Album, Unveil Video for “Acid Black Mass”: Stream

Ecstasies of Never Ending Night arrives April 29th

devil master ecstasies of never ending night
Devil Master (courtesy of Devil Master)
March 8, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    Devil Master have announced their eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Ecstasies of Never Ending Night. Ahead of the April 29th release date, the Philadelphia-based band has shared the video for lead single “Acid Black Mass.”

    The new album sees Devil Master exploring a more mystical and darkly numinous path in lieu of the self-described “childish Satanism” of their debut album. This is best exemplified in the album art for Ecstasies, which depicts an enchanting fantasy-scape.

    That doesn’t mean the band has dropped its core black metal and punk rock influences. Devil Master once again tap into the infernal majesty of Celtic Frost and raw street punk of GISM on “Acid Black Mass,” though the overall arrangement and playing is tighter and more atmospheric. A DIY camcorder-shot video of the band performing in a vacant mansion completes the decidedly vintage package.

    Related Video

    “It’s the perfect evolution of our sound,” said lead guitarist Darkest Prince. “It’s Japanese metal-punk d-beat meets black metal.”

    “Fresh blood” was required to hone this leaner sound, with Devil Master enlisting new drummer/keyboardist Festering Terror in Deepest Catacomb — aka Chris Ulsh of Power Trip and Iron Age.

    Ecstasies is a step above and beyond its predecessor,” claims Darkest Prince. “This album is more mature and self-confident … a more mature dark spirituality. This one is not relying on stereotypical tropes. It’s a real magickal experience.”

    You can pre-order Ecstasies of Never Ending Night via Relapse Records.

    Watch the music video for “Acid Black Mass” (directed by Erica Frevel and edited by Hayden Hall) and see the album art and tracklist for Devil Master’s new album below.

    Ecstasies of Never Ending Night Artwork:

    Ecstasies of Never Ending Night Artwork:

    Ecstasies of Never Ending Night Tracklist:
    01. Ecstasies…
    02. Enamoured in the Throes of Death
    03. Golgotha’s Cruel Song
    04. The Vigour of Evil
    05. Acid Black Mass
    06. Abyss In Vision
    07. Shrines in Cinder
    08. Funerary Hyre of Dreams & Madness
    09. Precious Blood of Christ Rebuked
    10. Never Ending Night

