Dirty Heads Announce 2022 Headlining Tour

Dirty Heads have announced their 2022 US headlining tour titled “Let’s Get It Kraken.” Featuring special guests SOJA and Tribal Seeds, the summer trek spans from June through August.

“Let’s Get It Kraken” kicks off on June 24th in Seattle, with subsequent stops in New York City, Austin, and Las Vegas before wrapping on August 12th in Chicago. A rotating cast of Tribal Seeds, Artikal Sound System, and The Elovaters will also join on select dates.

A ticket presale (code: GOODTIMES) begins on Tuesday, March 29th at 12:00 p.m. local time here, with tickets available to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 1st. See the full itinerary below.

Last summer, Dirty Heads released their greatest hits collection, The Best of Dirty Heads, featuring new collaborations with Travis Barker and Aimee Allen of The Interrupters. They’re currently putting the finishing touches on their next studio album; stay tuned for more details.

The band’s guitarist Duddy B co-hosts The Rome and Duddy Show on the Consequence Podcast Network. Check it out wherever you get your podcasts and stay on the lookout for their new line of CBD products launching next month.

Dirty Heads 2022 Tour Dates:

04/29 — Atlanta, Georgia @ SweetWater 420 Fest

05/26 — Monterey, CA @ California Roots Festival

06/24 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheatre ^

06/26 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Home Amphitheatre ^

06/28 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre ^

06/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rio Tinto Stadium^

06/30 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheatre ^

07/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/03 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders ^

07/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

07/07 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall ^

07/08 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl ^~

07/09 — New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheatre ^~

07/10 — Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music Festival

07/12 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!^

07/13 — Manteo, NC @ Roanoke Festival Island Park ^

07/15 — Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheatre ^#

07/16 — Apopka, FL @ Apopka Amphitheatre ^

07/18 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn) +

07/19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre +

07/20 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum +

07/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre +

07/24 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

07/29 — Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up Maryland

08/05 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre +

08/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Event Center +

08/09 — Cheyenne, WY @ The Chinook @ Terry Bison Ranch +

08/10 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater +

08/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion +

08/12 — Chicago, IL @ Radius +

08/13 — Newark, OH @ EVERWILD Music Festival

^ = w/ Artikal Sound System

+ = w/ The Elovaters

~ = without Tribal Seeds

# = without SOJA