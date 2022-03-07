Dizzee Rascal Found Guilty of Assault, Smashes Journalist’s Camera: Report

Dizzee Rascal has been convicted of assaulting the mother of his two children. Following the jury’s guilty ruling Monday, March 7th, the British rapper smashed a press photographer’s camera outside the courthouse, ABC News reports.

Back in August, Dizzee Rascal — born Dylan Kwabena Mills — was charged with assault following a June 2021 incident at a residential address in south London, which reportedly left his children’s mother, Cassandra Jones, with minor injuries. Prosecutors said Mills pressed his forehead against Jones’ and pushed her to the ground during a “chaotic” argument that broke out regarding custody arrangements.

Neighbors called the police, to whom Mills reportedly said, “I’m the aggressor.” Later, Mills gave a prepared statement denying the allegations, claiming Jones had instead assaulted him.

After the verdict, Mills reportedly left Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in London, grabbed a camera from Press Association photographer James Manning, and threw it across the street before walking away. His sentencing is currently scheduled for April 8th.

Dizzee Rascal’s debut album was 2003’s Boy in Da Corner. He released his seventh studio album, E3 AF, in 2020.