DJ Drama and Dreamville Unleash D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape: Stream

The mixtape arrives days before their appearances at Raleigh's Dreamville Festival

DJ Drama (photo by Zach Wolfe) and J. Cole (photo by David Peters)
March 31, 2022 | 7:39pm ET

    J. Cole’s Dreamville Records gets the latest DJ Drama look on the surprise release D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The project was first announced on Wednesday night via Cole’s Instagram with a grainy trailer that featured the Dreamville founder and his labelmates J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Ari Lennox, Cozz, Lute, and Omen. It marks the first collaborative effort from the label since 2020’s deluxe release of Revenge of the Dreamers III.

    D-Day drops just days before the return of J. Cole’s Raleigh, North Carolina-based Dreamville Festival after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two-day event begins Saturday, April 2nd with a lineup touting the label’s entire roster, as well as a special Gangsta Grillz set by the Atlanta-based DJ featuring three of the mixtape series’ most acclaimed stars in Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I. In the trailer, Drama hypes the festival while raising the bar by saying, “I’m thinking more like invasions.”

    As another entry in the prolific DJ’s catalog, which most recently added Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends with Jim Jones in January, it seems only fitting that Drama would reciprocate hosting duties after garnering a slot at the label’s namesake event. The only thing left to be seen is if his star-studded set will make room for any of the new mixtape cuts. See for yourself this weekend by grabbing tickets via Ticketmaster.

    D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Artwork:

    dreamville dj drama gangsta grillz mixtape artwork

    D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Tracklist:
    01. Stick (feat. Sheck Wes and Kenny Mason)
    02. Ghetto Gods Freestyle (feat. 2 Chainz)
    03. Lifestyle (feat. A$AP Ferg)
    04. Starting 5
    05. Coming Down
    06. Hair Salon (feat. REASON and G Perico)
    07. Freedom of Speech
    08. Blackberry Sap
    09. Like Wine
    10. Jozi Flows
    11. Barry from Simpson (feat. 2 Chainz and Young Nudy)
    12. Everybody Ain’t Shit
    13. Ballin in Newport
    14. Big Trouble Freestyle
    15. Heaven’s EP

