Dolly Parton to Star in Film Adaptation of Her Novel Run, Rose, Run

Dolly Parton may not think she’s reached rock star status quite yet, but she’s once again proving her range: Parton will star in the film adaptation of her recent novel and companion studio album, Run Rose Run. The legendary country singer-songwriter and two-time Academy Award nominee is also set to produce alongside co-author James Patterson and in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company.

In a statement, Witherspoon shared her excitement to collaborate with the 9 to 5 singer and star: “Her impact knows no bounds — as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist, and all around incredible human being — Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton returned the enthusiasm, saying: “I’m proud, excited, and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team.”

The log-line for the project reads: “Set in Nashville, Run, Rose, Run is about a young woman who comes to country music’s capital city to pursue her music-making dreams. The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has tried desperately to hide, but the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future — and it may destroy everything she has worked for.”

Earlier this month, after Parton asked for her name to removed from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballots, the Rock Hall responded that they would do no such thing. Meanwhile, artists such as Judas Priest and Twisted Sister applauded her statement, and legendary producer Steve Albini offered to help her make a rock record. For her part, Parton seems to have loftier ideas on the mind, and recently pledged to cover 100% of college tuition for all Dollywood employees.