Dolly Parton: “I Don’t Feel That I Have Earned” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton has asked that her name be taken off the list of nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class. In a statement posted to social media on Monday, Parton wrote, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated… I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy,” Parton added. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

In addition to Parton, this year’s list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Beck, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, and Dionne Warwick.

Despite its name, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is not exclusive to rock music artists. Over the years, a diverse lists of names have been inducted, from rap legends JAY-Z and N.W.A., to R&B greats Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston.

However, Parton has always been resistant to accolade. Last year, she asked the Tennessee legislature to cease efforts in erecting a statute of her, saying: “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”