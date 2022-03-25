Menu
Donald Glover on Writing with Malia Obama: “Her Writing Style Is Great”

"She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard”

donald glover malia obama writer's room amazon hive stephen great talented
Malia Obama and Donald Glover (photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
March 25, 2022 | 3:26pm ET

    Donald Glover is enjoying working with Malia Obama in the writer’s room of his in-the-works Amazon series. “Her writing style is great,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

    Glover hired Obama last year for his Beyoncé-inspired television series, which used the working title Hive. “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.” He added, “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon.”

    His brother and frequent collaborator Stephen Glover is in the same writer’s room, and he also raved about the 23-year-old eldest child of former President Barack Obama. “Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers room,” Stephen said. “And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

    As to whether they treat a former White House resident any differently, Stephen said, “Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings. We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter.”

    Both Glovers worked on Season 3 of Atlanta, with Donald starring and Stephen scripting the first episode that debuted on March 24th. The Emmy-winning series will end with Season 4 later this year.

