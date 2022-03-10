Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Donald Trump Pressuring Supporters to Fund New Plane After Emergency Landing

Meanwhile, his original "Trump Force One" sits idle in disrepair

donald trump force one plane fundraiser save america pac
Donald Trump in 2015, photo by Gage Skidmore
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 10, 2022 | 5:35pm ET

    Leave it to Donald Trump to brazenly ask supporters to fund a new big boy toy rather than fixing his old plane. Days after a jet flying him to Florida was forced to make an emergency landing (following a fundraising speech, naturally), the former president’s Save America PAC sent an email blast to supporters boasting about his plans for “a BRAND NEW Trump Force One.”

    “Do you remember Trump Force One?” the email read (via Rolling Stone). “Before becoming the greatest President of all time, I traveled the Country in my plane, known as Trump Force One. I have a very important update on my plane but I need to trust that you won’t share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One.”

    According to The Hill, the email also included a GIF of a plane taking off with a poll giving supporters the option to get a preview of the new Trump Force One. Linked to the poll is a donation page, which according to Rolling Stone, includes a box pre-checked for a recurring month-to-month contribution.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Trump’s emergency landing took place on Saturday evening but wasn’t reported until Wednesday. He was flying in a jet lent to him by a GOP donor to return to Mar-a-Lago after a speech in New Orleans in which he proposed a bonkers plan for the US to “bomb the shit out of Russia” with fighter jets painted with the Chinese flag.

    As for the plane Trump used throughout his 2016 presidential campaign, CNN reported last year that the gold-plated jet was sitting idle in disrepair at a New York airport 60 miles north of Manhattan. According to flight records, Trump hadn’t flown the 757 since he lost access to Air Force One on Inauguration Day.

    Apparently, Trump’s ambitions for another presidential run require a brand new plane funded by his supporters, rather than simply fixing the original.

    Advertisement

    In other recent Trump news, his social media platform Truth Social was essentially DOA when it was set to launch in late February.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Breaking
jussie smollett sentenced to years in prison

Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail and 30 Months Probation

March 10, 2022

emilio delgado dead at 81

R.I.P. Emilio Delgado, Actor Who Played Luis on Sesame Street Dead at 81

March 10, 2022

angelina jolie supports yemen refugees

Angelina Jolie Arrives in Yemen to Support Civil War Refugees

March 10, 2022

Crying in H Mart Movie

Michelle Zauner Shares Update on Crying in H Mart Movie: Exclusive

March 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Donald Trump Pressuring Supporters to Fund New Plane After Emergency Landing

Menu Shop Search Sale