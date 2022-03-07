Misfits’ Doyle Embarks on 2022 US Tour: See the Dates

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein of the Misfits has hit the road for the “Abominate the World as We Die” US solo tour.
The guitarist quietly launched the outing with a date in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday (March 4th). The trek continues tomorrow (March 8th) with a show in Buffalo, New York, and runs through an April 10th date in South Burlington, Vermont.
Tickets to most upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.
Doyle’s touring lineup includes vocalist Alex Story (Cancerslug), ex-Black Flag drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and bassist Brandon Strate. As for what fans can expect at a Doyle show, the guitarist himself says: “To get f**king pummeled, man. And then go home and ask themselves ‘What the f**k just happened to me?!?’, hahaha…”
Meanwhile, Doyle’s Misfits bandmate Glenn Danzig has announced a spring US solo tour with his band Danzig. Cradle of Filth and Crobot will support the two-week jaunt, which kicks off May 5th in Reno, Nevada, and runs through a May 19th show in Austin, Texas. Fans who attend the May 7th show in Ontario, California, will be treated to the full Danzig II: Lucifuge performance, as well as an additional opening set by Tiger Army in the direct support slot. Get tickets here.
Below you can see the full list of Doyle’s ongoing US tour dates.
Doyle’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
03/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works
03/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s
03/11 – Hobart, IN @ Hobart Arts Center
03/12 – Lombard, IL @ Afterlife Music Hall
03/13 – Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Music Hall
03/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Fang
03/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Anthem School of Music
03/18 – Katy, TX @ Wildcatter
03/19 – Ft. Worth, TX @ The Rail Club
03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse
03/24 – Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage
03/25 – W. Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go
03/26 – W. Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go
03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield
03/29 – Denver, CO @ The Venue
03/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
04/01 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note
04/02 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs
04/03 – Cleveland, OH @ The Odeon
04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ HMAC
04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch
04/08 – Newark, NJ @ QTX’S
04/09 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Change Theater
04/10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground