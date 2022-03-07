Misfits’ Doyle Embarks on 2022 US Tour: See the Dates

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein of the Misfits has hit the road for the “Abominate the World as We Die” US solo tour.

The guitarist quietly launched the outing with a date in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday (March 4th). The trek continues tomorrow (March 8th) with a show in Buffalo, New York, and runs through an April 10th date in South Burlington, Vermont.

Tickets to most upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Doyle’s touring lineup includes vocalist Alex Story (Cancerslug), ex-Black Flag drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and bassist Brandon Strate. As for what fans can expect at a Doyle show, the guitarist himself says: “To get f**king pummeled, man. And then go home and ask themselves ‘What the f**k just happened to me?!?’, hahaha…”

Meanwhile, Doyle’s Misfits bandmate Glenn Danzig has announced a spring US solo tour with his band Danzig. Cradle of Filth and Crobot will support the two-week jaunt, which kicks off May 5th in Reno, Nevada, and runs through a May 19th show in Austin, Texas. Fans who attend the May 7th show in Ontario, California, will be treated to the full Danzig II: Lucifuge performance, as well as an additional opening set by Tiger Army in the direct support slot. Get tickets here.

Below you can see the full list of Doyle’s ongoing US tour dates.

Doyle’s 2022 US Tour Dates:

03/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works

03/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s

03/11 – Hobart, IN @ Hobart Arts Center

03/12 – Lombard, IL @ Afterlife Music Hall

03/13 – Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Music Hall

03/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Fang

03/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Anthem School of Music

03/18 – Katy, TX @ Wildcatter

03/19 – Ft. Worth, TX @ The Rail Club

03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

03/24 – Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage

03/25 – W. Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go

03/26 – W. Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go

03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

03/29 – Denver, CO @ The Venue

03/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

04/01 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note

04/02 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

04/03 – Cleveland, OH @ The Odeon

04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ HMAC

04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

04/08 – Newark, NJ @ QTX’S

04/09 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Change Theater

04/10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground