Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Misfits’ Doyle Embarks on 2022 US Tour: See the Dates

The legendary punk guitarist will be on the road through April 10th

doyle 2022 tour
Doyle (via Tag Publicity)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 7, 2022 | 1:41pm ET

    Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein of the Misfits has hit the road for the “Abominate the World as We Die” US solo tour.

    The guitarist quietly launched the outing with a date in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday (March 4th). The trek continues tomorrow (March 8th) with a show in Buffalo, New York, and runs through an April 10th date in South Burlington, Vermont.

    Tickets to most upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Doyle’s touring lineup includes vocalist Alex Story (Cancerslug), ex-Black Flag drummer Brandon Pertzborn, and bassist Brandon Strate. As for what fans can expect at a Doyle show, the guitarist himself says: “To get f**king pummeled, man. And then go home and ask themselves ‘What the f**k just happened to me?!?’, hahaha…”

    Advertisement

    Glenn Danzig
     Editor's Pick
    Danzig Announces Spring 2022 US Tour with Cradle of Filth and Crobot

    Meanwhile, Doyle’s Misfits bandmate Glenn Danzig has announced a spring US solo tour with his band Danzig. Cradle of Filth and Crobot will support the two-week jaunt, which kicks off May 5th in Reno, Nevada, and runs through a May 19th show in Austin, Texas. Fans who attend the May 7th show in Ontario, California, will be treated to the full Danzig II: Lucifuge performance, as well as an additional opening set by Tiger Army in the direct support slot. Get tickets here.

    Below you can see the full list of Doyle’s ongoing US tour dates.

    Doyle’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
    03/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works
    03/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s
    03/11 – Hobart, IN @ Hobart Arts Center
    03/12 – Lombard, IL @ Afterlife Music Hall
    03/13 – Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel Music Hall
    03/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Fang
    03/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Anthem School of Music
    03/18 – Katy, TX @ Wildcatter
    03/19 – Ft. Worth, TX @ The Rail Club
    03/21 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse
    03/24 – Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage
    03/25 – W. Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go
    03/26 – W. Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey A Go Go
    03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield
    03/29 – Denver, CO @ The Venue
    03/30 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
    04/01 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note
    04/02 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs
    04/03 – Cleveland, OH @ The Odeon
    04/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ HMAC
    04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch
    04/08 – Newark, NJ @ QTX’S
    04/09 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Change Theater
    04/10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

    unnamed 150 Misfits Doyle Embarks on 2022 US Tour: See the Dates

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lady Gaga Tickets

How to Get Tickets to Lady Gaga's "The Chromatica Ball" Tour

March 7, 2022

the prodigy 2022 tour uk keith flint dead tickets

The Prodigy Announce First Tour Since Keith Flint's Death: "This One's for Flinty"

March 7, 2022

Breaking Benjamin Alice in Chains Bush 2022 tour

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush Team Up for 2022 US Tour

March 7, 2022

maren morris 2022 tour humble quest tickets

Maren Morris Announces Massive 2022 North American Tour

March 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Misfits' Doyle Embarks on 2022 US Tour: See the Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale