Dua Lipa Surprises 80-Year-Old Superfan on Fallon: Watch

No matter how much you love Dua Lipa, nobody adores her quite as much as Papa Richy, a man who went viral on TikTok recently after his granddaughter gifted him tickets to the pop star’s “Future Nostalgia” Tour. But the 80-year-old superfan was in for an even more personal surprise when he got to meet Lipa during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (March 3rd), and fulfilled his dream of getting to dance with her.

“We reached out to [Papa Richy] pretending that we were a radio station in new York and told him that he won a contest for the number one TikTok video of the year — he believed this, he loved it,” Fallon explained to the audience. “He thinks he’s about to be interviewed on a radio show and get a tour of 30 Rock.”

Shortly after, Richy and his granddaughter were escorted onstage for the shock of his life. While he didn’t immediately recognize Lipa, his reaction once he realized the “Don’t Start Now” singer was right in front of him was priceless. Thanks to a disco-tinged beat from The Roots, Richy and Lipa got to bust a move together. Watch the heartwarming segment below.

Lipa is currently on the road with Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï in support of her great sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and she’ll also be headlining festivals including Firefly and Osheaga. Get tickets over at Ticketmaster, and revisit our recap of her Madison Square Garden set here.