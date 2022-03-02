5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Dua Lipa on Tour

Ed. Note: Tickets are still available to Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia Tour”

Dua Lipa’s second (and certainly her best) studio album Future Nostalgia was released on March 27th, 2020, only weeks after the entire world shutdown due to the pandemic.

For Lipa and the album’s creators, they certaintly felt a touch of irony — Future Nostalgia was a dance record indebted to the late night tales of the past and the possibilities of the future, and was certainly meant to be enjoyed in a physical, cathartic way.

Of course, things turned out a little differently. Instead, Future Nostalgia became a wish upon a star, an alternate reality in which we were dancing shoulder to shoulder with freedom and release. Dua Lipa was already a major figure in pop, but the relationship that so many fans have cultivated with her music over the last two years has thrust her into untouchable icon territory.

So, when Lipa finally announced her extended “Future Nostalgia” world tour, there was the sense that those dancefloor dreams from lockdown may finally come true, and having attended the Madison Square Garden show in New York City last night (March 1st) myself, they absolutely did. Lipa has improved immensely as a performer, and her perfectly curated evening of music was an outstanding, fun-filled experience.

Since the return of live music last year, many major artists are finally making their way across the country and beyond, and with so many of those dates happening in the first half of 2022, it’s difficult to decide which concerts are unmissable.

If you need any more convincing, here are five reasons why you should see Dua Lipa on tour this year.

