Duran Duran Announce 2022 North American Tour

Nile Rodgers & Chic will appear as a special guest on select dates

Duran Duran 2022 tour
Duran Duran, photo by Amy Price
March 15, 2022 | 12:31pm ET

    This summer, Duran Duran will embark on a North American tour in support of their latest album, FUTURE PAST.

    The 14-date trek includes shows at Chicago’s United Center, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and San Francisco’s Chase Center, as well as three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Nile Rodgers & Chic will appear as a special guest on a number of the dates. Check out the tour’s complete itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Members of Duran Duran’s fan club will have access to a special pre-sale slated for Friday, March 18th.

    Duran Duran, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary as a band, are one of the finalists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

    Duran Duran 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/29-05/02 – Ibiza, ES @ Touch the Sunrise
    05/25 – Mølvangvej, DK @ Jelling Musikfestival
    05/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen
    05/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sommerstemning Lillestrøm
    06/02 – Helsinki, FI @ In the Park *
    06/12 – Dublin, IE @ St Annes Park
    06/17 – York, UK @ Castle Howard
    06/19 – Brussels, BE @ ZeeBrugge Beach
    06/20-26 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa
    06/23 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival
    07/01 – Lytham Saint Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival
    07/02 – Iverness, UK @ Caledonian Stadium
    07/08 – Sant Adrià de Besòs, ES @ Cruïlla Festival
    07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    08/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater *
    08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    08/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    08/26 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival
    08/30 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
    09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
    09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
    09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
    09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

    *  = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic

