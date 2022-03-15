Duran Duran Announce 2022 North American Tour

This summer, Duran Duran will embark on a North American tour in support of their latest album, FUTURE PAST.
The 14-date trek includes shows at Chicago’s United Center, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and San Francisco’s Chase Center, as well as three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Nile Rodgers & Chic will appear as a special guest on a number of the dates. Check out the tour’s complete itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Members of Duran Duran’s fan club will have access to a special pre-sale slated for Friday, March 18th.
Duran Duran, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary as a band, are one of the finalists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.
Duran Duran 2022 Tour Dates:
04/29-05/02 – Ibiza, ES @ Touch the Sunrise
05/25 – Mølvangvej, DK @ Jelling Musikfestival
05/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen
05/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sommerstemning Lillestrøm
06/02 – Helsinki, FI @ In the Park *
06/12 – Dublin, IE @ St Annes Park
06/17 – York, UK @ Castle Howard
06/19 – Brussels, BE @ ZeeBrugge Beach
06/20-26 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa
06/23 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival
07/01 – Lytham Saint Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival
07/02 – Iverness, UK @ Caledonian Stadium
07/08 – Sant Adrià de Besòs, ES @ Cruïlla Festival
07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
08/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater *
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
08/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
08/26 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival
08/30 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *
09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
* = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic