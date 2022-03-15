Duran Duran Announce 2022 North American Tour

This summer, Duran Duran will embark on a North American tour in support of their latest album, FUTURE PAST.

The 14-date trek includes shows at Chicago’s United Center, New York’s Madison Square Garden, and San Francisco’s Chase Center, as well as three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Nile Rodgers & Chic will appear as a special guest on a number of the dates. Check out the tour’s complete itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Members of Duran Duran’s fan club will have access to a special pre-sale slated for Friday, March 18th.

Advertisement

Related Video

Duran Duran, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary as a band, are one of the finalists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

Duran Duran 2022 Tour Dates:

04/29-05/02 – Ibiza, ES @ Touch the Sunrise

05/25 – Mølvangvej, DK @ Jelling Musikfestival

05/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen

05/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sommerstemning Lillestrøm

06/02 – Helsinki, FI @ In the Park *

06/12 – Dublin, IE @ St Annes Park

06/17 – York, UK @ Castle Howard

06/19 – Brussels, BE @ ZeeBrugge Beach

06/20-26 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa

06/23 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival

07/01 – Lytham Saint Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival

07/02 – Iverness, UK @ Caledonian Stadium

07/08 – Sant Adrià de Besòs, ES @ Cruïlla Festival

07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

08/19 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Amphitheater *

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

08/26 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival

08/30 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

* = w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic