Duran Duran Perform “Tonight United” on Corden: Watch

Duran Duran swung by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday to perform “Tonight United.” What’s more, the band sat down with Corden for a brief chat, where they discussed their nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and reports of an upcoming biopic. Catch the replay below.
It’s been a big year for Duran Duran. In 2021, the new wavers celebrated the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut, and released a new album, FUTURE PAST. Earlier this week, they announced plans to support FUTURE PAST by embarking on a North American tour alongside Nile Rodgers & Chic (Tickets go on sale March 25th via Ticketmaster). As mentioned, the band is also one of the finalists for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.