EARTHGANG Perform “LIE TO ME” on Fallon: Watch

Fresh off their latest masterpiece, EARTHGANG stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March 8th) to play their GHETTO GODS cut “LIE TO ME.”

Accompanied by a full live band and two backup singers, the Atlanta duo of Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) brought their critique of social media-inspired materialism to the Fallon stage. Effortlessly cool as always, the Dreamville signees delivered the message without preaching, letting their lyrics make the impact.

In our review of GHETTO GODS, Marcus Shorter praised EARTHGANG for that exact reason. “They never sound fake, and jump from one topic to the next with a nimbleness that rappers seldomly achieve on their second albums,” he wrote. “EARTHGANG, like another certain rap duo out of Atlanta, know how to fuse the sounds of their city with socially relevant messages without sacrificing one for the other.”

GHETTO GODS marks EARTHGANG’s follow-up to 2019’s Mirrorland. Boasting guest appearances from J. Cole, J.I.D, 2 Chainz, Future, and Ari Lennox, it also includes the singles “American Horror Story,” “All Eyes on Me,” and the Musiq Soulchild-featuring “AMEN.”

In April, they will take the album on the road with their expansive “Biodeghettable” tour. Grab your seat here.