Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

EARTHGANG Perform “LIE TO ME” on Fallon: Watch

Taken from their recently released album GHETTO GODS

earthgang lie to me tonight show jimmy fallon
EARTHGANG on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 9, 2022 | 10:41am ET

    Fresh off their latest masterpiece, EARTHGANG stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March 8th) to play their GHETTO GODS cut “LIE TO ME.”

    Accompanied by a full live band and two backup singers, the Atlanta duo of Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) brought their critique of social media-inspired materialism to the Fallon stage. Effortlessly cool as always, the Dreamville signees delivered the message without preaching, letting their lyrics make the impact.

    In our review of GHETTO GODS, Marcus Shorter praised EARTHGANG for that exact reason. “They never sound fake, and jump from one topic to the next with a nimbleness that rappers seldomly achieve on their second albums,” he wrote. “EARTHGANG, like another certain rap duo out of Atlanta, know how to fuse the sounds of their city with socially relevant messages without sacrificing one for the other.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    GHETTO GODS marks EARTHGANG’s follow-up to 2019’s Mirrorland. Boasting guest appearances from J. Cole, J.I.D, 2 Chainz, Future, and Ari Lennox, it also includes the singles “American Horror Story,” “All Eyes on Me,” and the Musiq Soulchild-featuring “AMEN.”

    In April, they will take the album on the road with their expansive  “Biodeghettable” tour. Grab your seat here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

David Byrne and the cast American Utopia on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon like humans do

David Byrne and American Utopia Cast Perform "Like Humans Do" on Fallon: Watch

March 8, 2022

lucy dacus kissing lessons seth meyers late night watch

Lucy Dacus Aces Her "Kissing Lessons" on Seth Meyers: Watch

March 8, 2022

charli xcx saturday night live beg for you baby performance watch

Charli XCX Performs "Beg For You" and "Baby" on Saturday Night Live: Watch

March 6, 2022

dua lipa surprises 80 year old superfan tonight show fallon watch

Dua Lipa Surprises 80-Year-Old Superfan on Fallon: Watch

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

EARTHGANG Perform "LIE TO ME" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale