Elder to Embark on Summer 2022 North American Tour

Elder have announced a summer North American tour, marking the heavy prog-psych rockers’ first extensive outing on the continent in roughly three years.

They’ll be joined by Ruby the Hatchet, Belzebong, and Dreadnought on select dates. The trek kicks off August 3rd in Brooklyn, New York, and runs through September 10th in Boston (Ruby the Hatchet and Dreadnought will open the first leg, with Belzebong replacing the former for the second leg). An appearance at the Psycho Las Vegas Thursday pool party on August 18th highlights the run for Elder.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

“For a band like Elder that normally spends about half of every year on the road, the past few years have been hard on us — but have far from broken our spirit,” commented guitarist/singer Nick DiSalvo in a press release. “We’ve been productive, making new records and preparing for a triumphant return. Our upcoming US run has been a long time coming, having not been back since selected shows in 2019!”

He added: “We’ve been massively looking forward to both performing tracks from our last album Omens live (for the first time since its release!) alongside older tracks from the Elder universe, revamped and reworked for maximum sonic immersion. Looking forward to seeing you out there!”

Elder will certainly have a wealth of fresh material to draw from for their setlist. Since playing those of shows in 2019 that DiSalvo mentioned, the band has released The Gold & Silver Sessions EP (2019), the full-length Omens (2020), and a collaborative record with Kadavar entitled ELDOVAR – A Story of Darkness & Light (2021).

View Elder’s full North American itinerary below. Get tickets here.

Elder’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Ruby the Hatchet, Belzebong, and Dreadnought:

08/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

08/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Funhouse ^

08/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery ^

08/07 – Charlottesville, VA @ Championship Brewing ^

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House ^

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

08/10 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub ^

08/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

08/13 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom ^

08/14 – Dallas, TX @ Tulips ^

08/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar ^

08/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ^

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Swim *

08/22 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #

08/23 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s #

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Substation #

08/26 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club #

08/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One #

08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick #

08/31 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive #

09/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

09/03 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s #

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary #

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #

09/06 – Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques #

09/07 – Quebec City, QC @ L’Anti #

09/08 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club #

09/09 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church #

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Middle East/Downstairs #

^ = No Belzebong

# = No Ruby the Hatchet

* = Elder only, festival date