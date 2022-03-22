Here’s one we didn’t expect to see: an elderly woman absolutely slaying Rob Zombie’s “Dragula” at karaoke.

A TikTok user captured the unprecedented performance of the 1998 hit at a bar in Fargo, North Dakota. The viral clip starts up right as the chorus drops, and based on our singer’s delivery and confidence, it appears she already knew the song and didn’t have to read the lyrics screen.

“Grandma killing Rob Zombie,” read the video captions. “I’ve never seen anything better than this.”

Grandma even busts out some stage moves, beckoning the sparse crowd to come forward before brandishing a very metal power fist.

Perhaps more jaw-dropping than the disparity between performer and song is the indifference shown by those in attendance. The people in the foreground of the video never even look up, sucked into their phones, and should be ashamed of themselves. Although there is at least one spectator seen in the far background who’s really into the performance.

Thankfully, for the rest of us, TikTok’er April Baumsaway was there to enthusiastically capture the moment.

The Rob Zombie grandma brings back fond memories of The Grindmother, a septuagenarian grindcore-singing grandmother. She famously began her career as a heavy metal vocalist at age 68 and has since toured multiple continents with her band.

Grandma killing “Dragula” has also got us hyped to see Rob Zombie himself in concert. He’s heading out on a co-headlining Summer 2022 US tour with Mudvayne, with dates kicking off July 20th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Get tickets to the upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

Watch the karaoke performance of “Dragula” below.