Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ellevator Share Origins Behind Intimate New Single “Sacred Heart”: Exclusive

The latest preview of the Canadian trio's upcoming debut, The Words You Spoke Still Move Me

Ellevator Sacred Heart Origins new song stream
Ellevator Origins, photo by Stephanie Montani
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 8, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    Origins is our new music feature offering artists the platform to share unique insights into and break down their latest release. Today, Ellevator open up about their new single “Sacred Heart.”

    Following the release of their single “Slip” last month, Canadian-based alternative rock trio Ellevator are back with another installment from their upcoming debut record, The Words You Spoke Still Move Me. Today (March 8th), Consequence is exclusively premiering the new single “Sacred Heart.”

    Displaying both a sense of intimate vulnerability and emotional vastness, the thrilling new track is produced by former Death Cab for Cutie member Chris Walla, who helmed the entirety of the album. A combination of post-rock and indie rock soundscapes, “Sacred Heart” blends driving guitars and drums with a lyrical exploration of young love, commitment, and intimacy. “There’s no faded tattoo/ Permanent marks for previous lovers,” lead vocalist Nabi Sue Bersche sings. “I can’t tell us apart when you’re hanging off my neck like a sacred heart.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a statement about the inspiration for the song’s lyrics, Bersche says she was inspired by her own marriage to bandmate and guitarist Tyler Bersche. “This one’s a love song about how intimacy and deep knowing can make it feel like there’s nothing left to discover, and choosing to push on anyway in search of new depths,” she says. “Ty and I got married on a cold spring morning when I was 22 and he was 19. There wasn’t much chance to sell each other on our own myths to be the mysterious stranger from out of town: We wrote our origin story together. Learning to love each other better has been a strange journey and the great gift of our life.”

    Check out the Cam Veitch-directed lyric video for “Sacred Heart” below, followed by Ellevator’s full Origins of the track.

    The Words You Spoke Still Move Me is out on May 6th via Arts & Crafts. It also features the singles “Slip,” “Easy,” and “Charlie IO.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement

    Later this month, Ellevator will kick off their supporting North American tour with a pair of appearances at SXSW. See the full itinerary below; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Spiritualized The Mainline Song video tour dates 2022 watch

Spiritualized Expand North American Tour, Share "The Mainline Song" Video: Watch

March 8, 2022

max iggor cavalera return beneath arise 2022 tour

Max and Iggor Cavalera to Celebrate Classic Sepultura Albums with 2022 "Return Beneath Arise" US Tour

March 8, 2022

norah jones tour 2022 north america regina spektor tickets

Norah Jones Announces 2022 US Tour, Including Dates with Regina Spektor

March 8, 2022

Alanis Morissette 2022 tour dates

Alanis Morissette Extends "Jagged Little Pill Tour" into 2022

March 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ellevator Share Origins Behind Intimate New Single "Sacred Heart": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale