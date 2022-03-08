Origins is our new music feature offering artists the platform to share unique insights into and break down their latest release. Today, Ellevator open up about their new single “Sacred Heart.”

Following the release of their single “Slip” last month, Canadian-based alternative rock trio Ellevator are back with another installment from their upcoming debut record, The Words You Spoke Still Move Me. Today (March 8th), Consequence is exclusively premiering the new single “Sacred Heart.”

Displaying both a sense of intimate vulnerability and emotional vastness, the thrilling new track is produced by former Death Cab for Cutie member Chris Walla, who helmed the entirety of the album. A combination of post-rock and indie rock soundscapes, “Sacred Heart” blends driving guitars and drums with a lyrical exploration of young love, commitment, and intimacy. “There’s no faded tattoo/ Permanent marks for previous lovers,” lead vocalist Nabi Sue Bersche sings. “I can’t tell us apart when you’re hanging off my neck like a sacred heart.”

In a statement about the inspiration for the song’s lyrics, Bersche says she was inspired by her own marriage to bandmate and guitarist Tyler Bersche. “This one’s a love song about how intimacy and deep knowing can make it feel like there’s nothing left to discover, and choosing to push on anyway in search of new depths,” she says. “Ty and I got married on a cold spring morning when I was 22 and he was 19. There wasn’t much chance to sell each other on our own myths to be the mysterious stranger from out of town: We wrote our origin story together. Learning to love each other better has been a strange journey and the great gift of our life.”

Check out the Cam Veitch-directed lyric video for “Sacred Heart” below, followed by Ellevator’s full Origins of the track.

The Words You Spoke Still Move Me is out on May 6th via Arts & Crafts. It also features the singles “Slip,” “Easy,” and “Charlie IO.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

Later this month, Ellevator will kick off their supporting North American tour with a pair of appearances at SXSW. See the full itinerary below; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.