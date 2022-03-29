Elliot Page Shares First Look at Character in Umbrella Academy Season 3, Including New Name

Elliot Page has given fans of The Umbrella Academy a preview of Season 3 with a first look at his character Number Seven, who has also received a new name: Viktor Hargreeves. Check out the teaser below.

Back in December 2020, Netflix confirmed Page would be returning for the third season of The Umbrella Academy just hours after the actor announced he is a non-binary transgender person. Until today, however, it was unknown whether any changes would be made to Page’s character, previously a cisgender woman named Vanya.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres on June 22nd with Steve Blackman returning as showrunner and executive producer. It finds the titular superhero team returning to the present day to deal with the consequences of their detour to 1963 in Season 2. In the new timeline, Umbrella Academy patriarch Sir Reginald Hargreeves is still alive, but founded the Sparrow Academy instead.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns,” reads the official logline. “Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own — and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Also returning for Season 3 are Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five. Ritu Arya as Lila, and Colm Feore as Sir Reginald. The Sparrows will be played Justin H. Min, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

As previously revealed, the third season will be set in Hotel Oblivion, a location introduced in the eponymous comic book series written by Gerard Way. Hotel Oblivion is the title of the third volume and refers to a prison built by Sir Reginald.

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022