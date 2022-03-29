Elton John Sets Final North American Dates for “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”

Sir Elton John has expanded the North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” with 11 new dates. According to a press release, these mark the final shows added to the North American leg of his long-running farewell tour.

The new concerts include additional stadium performances in East Rutherford, New Jersey (7/24); Foxborough, Massachusetts (7/27); Toronto, Ontario (9/8); Vancouver, British Columbia (10/22); and Phoenix, Arizona (11/11), as well as a third show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (11/17). New stops in Santa Clara, California (10/8); San Diego, California (11/9); and Tacoma, Washington (10/16, 10/17) have also been added. See the full itinerary below.

Members of John’s Rocket Club will be able to purchase tickets to the new dates through a pre-sale beginning on Friday, April 1st. After that, tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The Rocket Man is currently wrapping up the latest North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which kicked off in January with a show in New Orleans featuring performances of songs new and old, including cuts from his 2021 collaborative album, The Lockdown Sessions.

In late April, he’ll head over to Europe for a few months before commencing his stadium run of North American shows in July. Next year will see him tour extensively in the UK and Europe. Grab your seats here.

Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/28 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

05/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

05/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena

06/01 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium

06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens

06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/12 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road

06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

06/24 – London, UK @ American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

06/26 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium

07/01 – Cork, IE @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

07/03 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road

07/04 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *

07/27 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium *

07/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/08 – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

09/13 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

10/08, Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium *

10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

11/09, San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

11/11, Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

04/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

04/22 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

04/23 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

04/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

05/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

05/13 – Manheim, DE @ SAP Arena

05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

05/18 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

05/19 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena

05/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

06/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/13 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

06/15 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/18 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/25 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

06/28 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena

07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

07/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

* = new date