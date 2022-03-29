Elton John Sets Final North American Dates for “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”

Sir Elton John has expanded the North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” with 11 new dates. According to a press release, these mark the final shows added to the North American leg of his long-running farewell tour.
The new concerts include additional stadium performances in East Rutherford, New Jersey (7/24); Foxborough, Massachusetts (7/27); Toronto, Ontario (9/8); Vancouver, British Columbia (10/22); and Phoenix, Arizona (11/11), as well as a third show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (11/17). New stops in Santa Clara, California (10/8); San Diego, California (11/9); and Tacoma, Washington (10/16, 10/17) have also been added. See the full itinerary below.
Members of John’s Rocket Club will be able to purchase tickets to the new dates through a pre-sale beginning on Friday, April 1st. After that, tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
The Rocket Man is currently wrapping up the latest North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which kicked off in January with a show in New Orleans featuring performances of songs new and old, including cuts from his 2021 collaborative album, The Lockdown Sessions.
In late April, he’ll head over to Europe for a few months before commencing his stadium run of North American shows in July. Next year will see him tour extensively in the UK and Europe. Grab your seats here.
Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/28 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
05/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
05/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
06/01 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens
06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/12 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road
06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
06/24 – London, UK @ American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
06/26 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium
07/01 – Cork, IE @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
07/03 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road
07/04 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road
07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
07/27 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium *
07/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/08 – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
09/13 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *
09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
10/08, Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium *
10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
11/09, San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
11/11, Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *
11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
04/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
04/22 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
04/23 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
04/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
05/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
05/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
05/13 – Manheim, DE @ SAP Arena
05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
05/18 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
05/19 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
05/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
05/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
05/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/31 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
06/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
06/13 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
06/15 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/18 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/25 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
06/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
06/28 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
07/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
* = new date