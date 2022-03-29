Menu
Elton John Sets Final North American Dates for “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour”

One last chance to see the Rocket Man

elton john north american final dates Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour
Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips
March 29, 2022 | 10:48am ET

    Sir Elton John has expanded the North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” with 11 new dates. According to a press release, these mark the final shows added to the North American leg of his long-running farewell tour.

    The new concerts include additional stadium performances in East Rutherford, New Jersey (7/24); Foxborough, Massachusetts (7/27); Toronto, Ontario (9/8); Vancouver, British Columbia (10/22); and Phoenix, Arizona (11/11), as well as a third show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (11/17). New stops in Santa Clara, California (10/8); San Diego, California (11/9); and Tacoma, Washington (10/16, 10/17) have also been added. See the full itinerary below.

    Members of John’s Rocket Club will be able to purchase tickets to the new dates through a pre-sale beginning on Friday, April 1st. After that, tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    The Rocket Man is currently wrapping up the latest North American leg of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which kicked off in January with a show in New Orleans featuring performances of songs new and old, including cuts from his 2021 collaborative album, The Lockdown Sessions.

    In late April, he’ll head over to Europe for a few months before commencing his stadium run of North American shows in July. Next year will see him tour extensively in the UK and Europe. Grab your seats here.

    Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
    04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    04/28 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    05/21 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    05/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    05/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
    05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
    06/01 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
    06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
    06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens
    06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
    06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    06/12 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road
    06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
    06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
    06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
    06/24 – London, UK @ American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
    06/26 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
    06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium
    07/01 – Cork, IE @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
    07/03 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road
    07/04 – Watford, UK @ Vicarage Road
    07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
    07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    07/24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *
    07/27 – Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium *
    07/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
    08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    09/08 – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
    09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
    09/13 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *
    09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
    09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
    09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
    10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    10/08, Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium *
    10/16 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
    10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
    10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
    10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *
    10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    11/09, San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
    11/11, Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field *
    11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
    11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium *
    11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
    11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
    01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
    01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
    03/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
    04/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/08 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/09 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/17 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    04/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
    04/22 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    04/23 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    04/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
    05/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    05/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    05/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    05/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
    05/13 – Manheim, DE @ SAP Arena
    05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    05/18 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    05/19 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxness Arena
    05/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    05/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    05/27 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    05/31 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    06/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/13 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
    06/15 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
    06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/18 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/25 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    06/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    06/28 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena
    07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    07/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
    07/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

    * = new date

