R.I.P. Emilio Delgado, Actor Who Played Luis on Sesame Street Dead at 81

Emilio Delgado, the actor who portrayed Luis on Sesame Street for over 40 years, has died, TMZ reports. He was 81 years old.

Delgado’s wife, Carol, told TMZ the actor passed away Thursday (March 10th) at his home in New York City. He was diagnosed with the blood cancer multiple myeloma in December 2020 and had been in hospice care.

Delgado portrayed Luis, the owner of Sesame Street’s Fix It Shop, from 1971 to 2015. Luis married Maria (Sonia Manzano) in Season 19, and the couple later had Gabi( Desiree Casado), who bared witness to much of Elmo and Rocco’s storied beef as the show went on.

As a Mexican-American actor, Delgado’s Luis helped break Latino stereotypes in 1970s television. In 1972, Delgado was named the coordinator of the Sesame Workshop’s Bilingual Task Force to improve the show’s bilingual content.

In addition to appearing in a number of Sesame Street specials and conventions, Delgado guest starred in television shows like Hawaii Five-O and Law and Order. He also worked in theater, and in 2020, he starred in a production of Quixote Nuevo, a modern Chicano adaptation of Miguel de Cervantes’ novel Don Quixote.