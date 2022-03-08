Here’s an accomplishment that comes once in a lifetime: Eminem is now the Recording Industry Association of America’s top-awarded musician for singles in the program’s history.

RIAA announced 73.5 million new Gold and Platinum certifications today for Eminem, bringing his career total up to 227.5 million: 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications. He now also holds six RIAA Diamond awards total, for the singles “Lose Yourself,” “Not Afraid,” and “Love the Way You Lie” (feat. Rihanna), and for the albums The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Curtain Call: The Hits.

The latter album was just certified Diamond after earning a major sales bump following his performance with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Not that we needed any more confirmation that Eminem is one of the most successful living recording artists, but he now has even more RIAA stats to back it up. As of today, he’s the No. 1-awarded musician for singles in the program’s history, and one of only seven artists in any genre or era with three or more Diamond album awards.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last twenty years,” RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement. “With today’s announcement, Eminem becomes the top certified singles artist in our program’s history and adds a rare third Diamond Album to his many creative accomplishments. Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever!”

Slim Shady is also lined up for another legendary achievement: He’s among the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, and Lionel Richie.

Some other recent single additions to the RIAA’s Diamond award club include Cardi B with “Bodak Yellow” — making her the first female rapper with the honor — and Queen with “Bohemian Rhapsody.”