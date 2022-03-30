Fans of Eric Church Revolt After He Cancels Concert to Watch UNC Play Duke in Final Four

Not for the first time and not for the last, a 44-year-old man has cancelled his plans in order to watch NCAA tournament basketball. But in this case, the man is country superstar Eric Church, who has caused an uproar among his fans after calling off a massive April 2nd concert in San Antonio, Texas, in order to watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels play the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.

“This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four,” Church wrote in an announcement to his fans, whom he calls the Church Choir. “As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years. But to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.”

He added, “This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

However, many fans felt passionately angry, especially those who had shelled out hundreds of dollars for non-refundable hotels and plane tickets. “We’re supposed to be cool with it?” one fan wrote. “How about you refund my fucking airfare and condo rental too? Four day vacation you just shit on because you’re selfish. Asshole move. Get a DVR and go [Duke].”

“Many artists play through injuries and miss important life events for their fans,” another person said. “Not Church. He really might be the biggest douche bag in America.” Still others tweeted that Church “owes me $460 for my hotel in San Antonio,” or said they are, “Really hoping he sees half empty venues from here on out.” Check out his full statement and peruse a sample of angry responses below.

The University of North Carolina faces off against Duke on April 2nd at 8:49 ET. Those hoping to catch Church at other tour stops can book their tickets here.

Eric Church cancels his San Antonio gig for a basketball game and we’re supposed to be cool with it? How about you refund my fucking airfare and condo rental too? Four day vacation you just shit on because you’re selfish. Asshole move. Get a DVR and go @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/PFNrLp8k3I Advertisement — Chris Frost (@MNFrostyBoy) March 29, 2022

Eric Church is cancelling a concert so he can watch a basketball game. Thousands of people made plans to see his 4/2 show. Many artists play through injuries and miss important life events for their fans. Not Church. He really might be the biggest douche bag in America. pic.twitter.com/eA7CxXdvm9 — GonzoApp (@GonzoApp) March 29, 2022

I do love him but I will admit Eric Church cancelling cause of his fave ball team is really stupid and dumb on his part. Disappointed. — Country Girl! Vaxxed! Hangman Page is my champ (@BlissedCowgirl) March 30, 2022

😂 holy fuck, what a douchebag move by Eric Church. Dude cancelled his show Saturday so he can go to the UNC/Duke game. People likely had flights, hotels, and whatever else that isn't refundable booked. Really hoping he sees half empty venues from here on out. #Douchebag Advertisement — Jacob (@Soulfight2424) March 29, 2022

I was a huge eric church fan until this moment. I will not support him anymore. Not only is this incredibly rude to his fan it's also disgustingly rude to the venue employees who just had several of their working hours taken away with little notice. Be better man. https://t.co/OQaxv7sP6w — Katie (@ktdell328503) March 30, 2022

Tell your friend Eric church he owes me $460 for my hotel in San Antonio @mrBobbyBones https://t.co/8ksi7manYp — kristina phantom (@olivehurricanes) March 30, 2022