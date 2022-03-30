Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Fans of Eric Church Revolt After He Cancels Concert to Watch UNC Play Duke in Final Four

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years. But to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream"

eric church cancels concerts unc duke north carolina final four basketball march madness ncaa tournament san antonio
Eric Church, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 30, 2022 | 2:45pm ET

    Not for the first time and not for the last, a 44-year-old man has cancelled his plans in order to watch NCAA tournament basketball. But in this case, the man is country superstar Eric Church, who has caused an uproar among his fans after calling off a massive April 2nd concert in San Antonio, Texas, in order to watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels play the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.

    “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four,” Church wrote in an announcement to his fans, whom he calls the Church Choir. “As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years. But to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.”

    He added, “This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it’s that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    However, many fans felt passionately angry, especially those who had shelled out hundreds of dollars for non-refundable hotels and plane tickets. “We’re supposed to be cool with it?” one fan wrote. “How about you refund my fucking airfare and condo rental too? Four day vacation you just shit on because you’re selfish. Asshole move. Get a DVR and go [Duke].”

    “Many artists play through injuries and miss important life events for their fans,” another person said. “Not Church. He really might be the biggest douche bag in America.” Still others tweeted that Church “owes me $460 for my hotel in San Antonio,” or said they are, “Really hoping he sees half empty venues from here on out.” Check out his full statement and peruse a sample of angry responses below.

    The University of North Carolina faces off against Duke on April 2nd at 8:49 ET. Those hoping to catch Church at other tour stops can book their tickets here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tom parker wanted dead at 33 brain cancer obituary

R.I.P. Tom Parker, The Wanted Singer Dead at 33

March 30, 2022

Stephen Di Tordo on The Voice France

Contestant on The Voice France Performs Obnoxious Rendition of Nirvana's "Come As You Are": Watch

March 30, 2022

kyle meredith with daryl hall photo by Stuart Berg

Daryl Hall on Covering Todd Rundgren and Making a New Album with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart

March 30, 2022

Superorganism Stephen Malkmus its raining Dylan Cartlidge new song video

Superorganism Drop New Song "It's Raining" Featuring Stephen Malkmus: Stream

March 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fans of Eric Church Revolt After He Cancels Concert to Watch UNC Play Duke in Final Four

Menu Shop Search Sale