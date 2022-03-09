Ernie Hudson Joins Quantum Leap Reboot

Ernie Hudson has entered the Quantum Leap. Deadline reports that Hudson has joined the cast of NBC’s modern-day reboot of the series, starring alongside Raymond Lee.

Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap time traveling machine and vanished, the upcoming Quantum Leap sees a new team of scientists try to uncover the mysteries of the project. While Lee stars as Dr. Ben Seong, a physicist working on the machine who gets transported to the 1980s, Hudson is set to play Herbert “Magic” Williams, a Vietnam veteran who tries to get Dr. Seong back to the present.

Nanrisa Lee, Mason Alexander Park, and Caitlin Bassett have also been cast in the reboot. Lee is set to play Jenn, head of security at Quantum Leap headquarters, while Park portrays Ian, the chief architect of the project’s AI program. Bassett, meanwhile, plays Addison, a Quantum Leap team member who communicates with members time traveling to the past.

Advertisement

Related Video

Quantum Leap was written and executive produced by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, while Martin Gero and original series creator Don Bellisario and original executive producer Deborah Pratt return to executive produce as well. The series is produced for NBC by Universal Television.

The original Quantum Leap aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993 and starred the late Dean Stockwell as Admiral Al Calavicci opposite Bakula. As for Hudson, the actor recently reprised his role as Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and will next appear in Season 3 of Showtime’s City on a Hill, as well as the upcoming film Prisoner’s Daughter. Watch Hudson and his Ghostbusters co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd reunite on Fallon here.