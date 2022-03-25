Eyehategod Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

New Orleans sludge metal heroes Eyehategod have announced a set of Spring 2022 North American tour dates.

The band’s extensive outing is split into three legs, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Eyehategod have already embarked on an outing in support of Clutch, and will remain on that tour through an April 10th show in Joliet, Illinois.

Eyehategod will then kick off a short run of newly announced headlining dates with IV and the Strange Band (fronted by Coleman Williams, the son of Hank Williams III). This second leg launches April 11th in Milwaukee and runs through April 17th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In the middle, the NOLA band will link up with D.R.I. for a one-off co-headlining show on April 12th in Indianapolis.

The third and final leg picks up on April 27th in Atlanta, Georgia, and wraps up on May 15th in Cincinnati. Support for the final stretch will come from Bat, Come to Grief, Escuela Grind, and Snafu.

Eyehategod will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album, 2021’s A History of Nomadic Behavior. The title pays homage to the band’s notoriety for being true road dogs, as the extensive list of 2022 shows attests.

See Eyehategod’s full list of 2022 North American tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Eyehategod’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

03/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

03/26 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse *

03/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

03/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway *

04/01 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre *

04/02 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre *

04/03 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

04/05 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station *

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. *

04/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *

04/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center *

04/10 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

04/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Archade %

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing (with D.R.I.) %

04/13 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Pierre’s %

04/14 – Canton, OH @ Buzzbin %

04/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag %

04/16 – Little Rock, AR @ Whitewater %

04/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole (Eyehategod only)

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

04/28 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud #

04/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

05/03 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

05/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus #

05/06 – Wallingford, CT @ Cherry Street #

05/08 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy #

05/09 – Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church #

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

05/11 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Loverdrafts Brewing Co #

05/13 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary #

05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge #

05/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Legends #

* = supporting Clutch

% = w/ IV and the Strange Band

# = w/ Bat, Come To Grief, Escuela Grind, and Snafu