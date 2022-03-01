Ezra Furman Shares New Single “Point Me Towards the Real”: Stream

Ezra Furman returns today with the new single “Point Me Towards the Real,” her first proper new music in almost three years. Additionally, Furman has unveiled a string of 2022 North American tour dates.

Complete with horn arrangements by Bright Eyes’ Nathaniel Walcott and production by John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Future Islands, Sharon Van Etten), “Point Me Towards the Real” is a moody ballad about feeling isolated and horribly mistreated: “I’ve been lied to and abused/ Time to try to heal/ Cut me loose, cut me loose,” she sings in the chorus.

While writing “Point Me Towards the Real,” Furman imagined being released from a psychiatric hospital. While she’s never endured that experience herself, she channels that sense of upheaval in the track: “It’s a song about what you do right after abuse, imprisonment, a brush with death,” she explains. Who do you call when it’s supposedly over? Where do you go? How do you know what you want?”

Furman continues: “We’ve all recently been going through something terrifying. We’ve all made friends with death in the last two years. When I look to the future, I want to know who has my back? Whose back do I have? And what is real, what and who can I rely on? Point me toward the real; there’s no other direction I want to go.”

Tickets for Furman’s September shows go on sale Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local, with a pre-sale for her mailing list on Thursday March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local. All other shows are on sale now, and you can get tickets at Ticketmaster. Check out the dates below.

Furman’s last studio album was 2019’s Twelve Nudes. Last year, she teamed up with Du Blonde for the single “I’m Glad That We Broke Up.”

Ezra Furman 2022 Tour Dates:

03/06 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

03/07 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

03/08 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

03/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

03/10 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

03/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

03/15-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/26 – Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective

05/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/09 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

06/21 – Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival

06/24 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

08/18 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/12 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rec Room

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/19 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

09/20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival