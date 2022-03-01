Ezra Furman Shares New Single “Point Me Towards the Real”: Stream

Menu
As well as a 2022 tour

March 1, 2022 | 9:30am ET

    Ezra Furman returns today with the new single “Point Me Towards the Real,” her first proper new music in almost three years. Additionally, Furman has unveiled a string of 2022 North American tour dates.

    Complete with horn arrangements by Bright Eyes’ Nathaniel Walcott and production by John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Future Islands, Sharon Van Etten), “Point Me Towards the Real” is a moody ballad about feeling isolated and horribly mistreated: “I’ve been lied to and abused/ Time to try to heal/ Cut me loose, cut me loose,” she sings in the chorus.

    While writing “Point Me Towards the Real,” Furman imagined being released from a psychiatric hospital. While she’s never endured that experience herself, she channels that sense of upheaval in the track: “It’s a song about what you do right after abuse, imprisonment, a brush with death,” she explains. Who do you call when it’s supposedly over? Where do you go? How do you know what you want?”

    Furman continues: “We’ve all recently been going through something terrifying. We’ve all made friends with death in the last two years. When I look to the future, I want to know who has my back? Whose back do I have? And what is real, what and who can I rely on? Point me toward the real; there’s no other direction I want to go.”

    Tickets for Furman’s September shows go on sale Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local, with a pre-sale for her mailing list on Thursday March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local. All other shows are on sale now, and you can get tickets at Ticketmaster. Check out the dates below.

    Furman’s last studio album was 2019’s Twelve NudesLast year, she teamed up with Du Blonde for the single “I’m Glad That We Broke Up.”

    Ezra Furman 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/06 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall
    03/07 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar
    03/08 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
    03/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
    03/10 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room
    03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
    03/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
    03/15-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    05/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    05/26 – Boise, ID @ Visual Arts Collective
    05/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    05/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp
    05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    06/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    06/09 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    06/21 – Valencia, ES @ Diversity Festival
    06/24 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
    08/18 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
    09/12 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa
    09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rec Room
    09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch
    09/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s
    09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    09/19 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
    09/20 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    09/21 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

