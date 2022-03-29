Ezra Miller Arrested For Disorderly Conduct at Hawaii Karaoke Bar

Ezra Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an altercation at a Hawaii karaoke club on Sunday.

According to Hawaii Police Department, The Flash actor “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Miller was released from custody after posting $500 bail.

In 2020, video surfaced of Miller chocking a woman and slamming her to the ground outside of a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Earlier this year, Miller took to social media to threaten members of the Ku Klux Klan allegedly operating in Beulaville, North Carolina.

Miller is next set to star Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which hits theaters on April 15th, 2022. The long-awaited Flash movie starring Miller is finally scheduled to arrive on June 23rd, 2023.