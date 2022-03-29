Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ezra Miller Arrested For Disorderly Conduct at Hawaii Karaoke Bar

The Flash actor allegedly harassed several patrons at the bar

Ezra Miller mug shot
Ezra Miller, photo via Hawaii Police Department
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 29, 2022 | 8:59am ET

    Ezra Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an altercation at a Hawaii karaoke club on Sunday.

    According to Hawaii Police Department, The Flash actor “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

    Miller was released from custody after posting $500 bail.

    In 2020, video surfaced of Miller chocking a woman and slamming her to the ground outside of a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this year, Miller took to social media to threaten members of the Ku Klux Klan allegedly operating in Beulaville, North Carolina.

    Miller is next set to star Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which hits theaters on April 15th, 2022. The long-awaited Flash movie starring Miller is finally scheduled to arrive on June 23rd, 2023.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tom cruise top gun maverick trailer watch film movie rooster miles teller jon hamm val kilmer

Tom Cruise Preps Young Pilots for Combat in New Trailer for Top Gun: Maverick: Watch

March 29, 2022

Will Smith attacks Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock After Slapping Him at Oscars

March 28, 2022

norm macdonald bob saget oscars in memoriam snub

Oscars 2022: Norm Macdonald, Bob Saget Omitted from In Memoriam Segment

March 28, 2022

Will Smith attacks Chris Rock at Oscars

The Academy Launches "Formal Review" of Will Smith's Conduct at Oscars

March 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ezra Miller Arrested For Disorderly Conduct at Hawaii Karaoke Bar

Menu Shop Search Sale