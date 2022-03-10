Menu
Father John Misty Performs “Goodbye Mr. Blue” on Colbert: Watch

The latest single from Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Father John Misty Colbert
Father John Misty on Colbert (CBS)
March 10, 2022 | 8:57am ET

    Father John Misty appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to debut another song from his upcoming album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. With the backing of a full band, including a string section, the artist otherwise known as J. Tillman showcased a tender ballad called “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” Watch a replay of the performance and listen to the studio recording below.

    “Goodbye Mr. Blue” is the third single from Chloë and the Next 20th Century, following the songs “Funny Girl” and “Q4.” Tillman announced the album in true Father John Misty fashion, mailing a mysterious vinyl to fans that featured a spoken word message. The full 11-track LP arrives April 8th via Sub Pop, and you can pre-order it here.

    Father John Misty has a few live shows on the calendar, including a pair of album releases shows at the Rainbow Room in New York City on April 14th, as well as festival appearances at Connecticut’s Sound on Sound, Washington’s THING, and Iowa’s 80/35.

