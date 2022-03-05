Menu
Fede Álvarez to Direct New Alien Film for Hulu

Ridley Scott will produce

Alien (20th Century Fox) and Fede Alvarez (photo via Instagram)
March 5, 2022 | 1:01pm ET

    The Alien saga isn’t over just yet. Fede Álvarez, the Uruguayan director of horror films like Don’t Breathe and the 2013 Evil Dead remake, is set to write and direct an original standalone Alien feature for 20th Century Studios.

    Ridley Scott — who directed the iconic first Alien film in 1979 and two of its successors — will produce the new project. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Álvarez, a massive fan of the franchise, pitched the idea to Scott years ago. Álvarez’s installment will be made for Hulu as part of 20th Century’s goal to put out at least 10 movies a year for the streaming service.

    The Alien franchise is a series of horror/sci-fi films that focus on a merciless otherworldly species called Xenomorphs, who inflict terror on humans by placing their eggs in living bodies. The creatures have appeared in the sequels Aliens (1986), directed by James Cameron, Alien 3 (1992), by David Fincher, and Alien Resurrection (1997), by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Scott returned to the franchise in the 2010s with the prequels Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017).

    Most details of Álvarez’s Alien project are being kept under wraps for now, but we can assume that Sigourney Weaver’s character won’t return.

    FX also has an Alien TV show in the works from Noah Hawley, creator of other FX series Legion and Fargo.

     

