Feist Announces US Debut of MULTITUDES Live Residency

A string of intimate, immersive shows

Feist (photo via Instagram)
March 1, 2022 | 2:21pm ET

    Feist has announced the US debut of her new live residency MULTITUDES.

    Spanning just nine dates, MULTITUDES will begin with two nights at Denver’s Buell Theatre on April 21st and 22nd. After that, she’ll play two-night stands in Los Angeles and Seattle, before wrapping up with a three-night stint at Stanford, California’s Memorial Auditorium in early May.

    The limited capacity, in-the-round production was developed by the Canadian singer-songwriter with designer Rob Sinclair, who has worked with David Byrne, Peter Gabriel, and Tame Impala.

    MULTITUDES features all new music written and performed Feist, but she encourages audience participation. As a press release notes, MULTITUDES “creates an intimate, radically communal, and topsy-turvy production that muddies the roles between audience and performer, observer and its subject. We are welcomed to sit back and watch, or raise our voices in collective anonymity. Anything goes.”

    General on-sale for MULTITUDES begins at 10:00 a.m. local this Friday, March 4th, but fans can get presale access beginning Wednesday, March 2nd by using the password “FEISTMULTITUDES” on Ticketmaster. Grab tickets here and see the MULTITUDES schedule below.

    Feist’s last proper studio album was 2017’s Pleasure. Last year, she appeared on Norwegian duo Kings of Convenience’s Peace or Love, their first new album in 12 years.

    Feist 2022 MULTITUDES Dates:
    04/21 – Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre
    04/22 – Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre
    04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium
    04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium
    04/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
    05/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theater
    05/05 – Stanford, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
    05/06 – Stanford, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
    05/07 – Stanford, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

