Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rap Song of the Week: Fivio Foreign Takes Brooklyn Drill to “Magic City”

Plus, hear essential tracks from Lil Uzi Vert, Leikeli47, and Wovvoka

fivio foreign magic city rap song of the week quavo new song video
Fivio Foreign, photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 18, 2022 | 3:05pm ET

    Every Friday, our new music column Rap Song of the Week breaks down the hip-hop tracks you need to hear. Check out the full playlist here. This week, Fivio Foreign teams up with Quavo for his new single “Magic City.”

    Based on association alone, Fivio Foreign was tapped to be the next big star to emerge from the Brooklyn drill scene after Pop Smoke’s murder in February 2020. Those expectations were raised when Drake recruited Fivio for “Demons,” the Toronto rapper’s nod to the hip-hop subgenre, but it’s taken Fivio a few years to increase his profile further and ready his debut album.

    Along the way, the East Flatbush native found a new mentor in Kanye West, impressing a whole new fanbase with a show-stopping appearance on the Donda cut “Off the Grid.” Last month, Fivio reunited with Kanye for the New York City anthem “City of Gods,” and now he’s back with “Magic City,” the latest ode to the Atlanta strip club. Naturally, Quavo is along for the ride to pay tribute to his hometown institution.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Produced by UK and Brooklyn drill innovator AXL Beats, “Magic City” hits all the right beats (no pun intended) for a stripper anthem. In addition to an apparent Three 6 Mafia reference (“Ass and titties, like hundreds and fifties”), Fivio’s “bow bow bow” adlibs and animated flow mesh nicely with an invigorated feature from Quavo.

    Without Pop Smoke’s gravelly voice and universal appeal, becoming a superstar was never going to be an easy road for Fivio Foreign, and there’s no guarantee his upcoming album B.I.B.L.E. will bring him to that level. If Fivio’s able to balance the lyrical ability demonstrated on “Off the Grid” with the energy of “Magic City,” however, then there’s not much more that can be asked of him.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

arcade fire the lightning i ii

Song of the Week: Arcade Fire Return with the Genuine and Cathartic "The Lightning I, II"

March 18, 2022

latto wheelie 21 savage rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Latto Pops a "Wheelie" with 21 Savage

March 11, 2022

the black keys wild child

Song of the Week: The Black Keys Bring the Electrified Funk With "Wild Child"

March 11, 2022

baby tate sl*t him out again rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Baby Tate Teaches You How to "Sl*t Him Out Again"

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rap Song of the Week: Fivio Foreign Takes Brooklyn Drill to "Magic City"

Menu Shop Search Sale