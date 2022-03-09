Menu
Floating Points Unleashes New Single “Vocoder”: Stream

The producer will hit the festival circuit and open for Flume this spring

Floating Points Sam Shepherd Vocoder single stream
Floating Points, photo by Dan Medhurst
March 9, 2022 | 11:38am ET

    Floating Points — the electronic music project of Australian producer Sam Shepherd — has released “Vocoder,” his first solo single in over two years.

    Following his ambitious 2021 collaborative album Promises with saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra, “Vocoder” returns Shepherd to his beat-driven, synthetic wheelhouse. Sharp, high-BPM jabs escalate with punchy drums and bass. Soon a lingering voice rises from the ether, transforming into the song’s driving force thanks to the titular vocal manipulator.

    Though Promises successfully proved Shepherd’s ability to incorporate both electronic and tangible instrumentation in the mix, “Vocoder” is a demonstration of his subtle ability to blend the two. Best of all, he’s using that skill to really get down.

    Floating Points will be touring through the spring and summer, hitting Australia, Europe, and North America while also making festival appearances at Coachella, Mad Cool, and more. He will also help Flume kick off his own 2022 tour at the first stop in Las Vegas on April 14th. See the full itinerary below and grab a spot via Ticketmaster.

    Floating Points 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Victoria, AU @ Pitch Festival
    03/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide Festival
    03/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Duke Street Block Party
    03/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
    03/26 – Byron Bay, AU @ Beach Hotel Open Air
    04/03 – Sydney, AU @ Slip Inn
    04/09 – Lisbon, AU @ Sonar
    04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre *
    04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    05/13 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
    05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
    06/04 – Marseille, FR @ Le Bon Air
    06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit
    06/11 – Camber, UK @ Sands
    07/03 – Porto, PT @ Electrico Festival
    07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/08 – Trencin, ES @ Pohoda Festival
    07/17 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
    08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget
    08/19 – Dronten, NL @ Lowlands
    08/20 – London, UK @ Field Day
    08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
    09/03 – Bristol, UK @ Forwards Festival

    * = w/ Flume

