Floating Points Unleashes New Single “Vocoder”: Stream

Floating Points — the electronic music project of Australian producer Sam Shepherd — has released “Vocoder,” his first solo single in over two years.

Following his ambitious 2021 collaborative album Promises with saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra, “Vocoder” returns Shepherd to his beat-driven, synthetic wheelhouse. Sharp, high-BPM jabs escalate with punchy drums and bass. Soon a lingering voice rises from the ether, transforming into the song’s driving force thanks to the titular vocal manipulator.

Though Promises successfully proved Shepherd’s ability to incorporate both electronic and tangible instrumentation in the mix, “Vocoder” is a demonstration of his subtle ability to blend the two. Best of all, he’s using that skill to really get down.

Floating Points will be touring through the spring and summer, hitting Australia, Europe, and North America while also making festival appearances at Coachella, Mad Cool, and more. He will also help Flume kick off his own 2022 tour at the first stop in Las Vegas on April 14th. See the full itinerary below and grab a spot via Ticketmaster.

Floating Points 2022 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Victoria, AU @ Pitch Festival

03/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide Festival

03/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Duke Street Block Party

03/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

03/26 – Byron Bay, AU @ Beach Hotel Open Air

04/03 – Sydney, AU @ Slip Inn

04/09 – Lisbon, AU @ Sonar

04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre *

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

05/13 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

06/04 – Marseille, FR @ Le Bon Air

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit

06/11 – Camber, UK @ Sands

07/03 – Porto, PT @ Electrico Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Trencin, ES @ Pohoda Festival

07/17 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget

08/19 – Dronten, NL @ Lowlands

08/20 – London, UK @ Field Day

08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

09/03 – Bristol, UK @ Forwards Festival

* = w/ Flume