Floating Points Unleashes New Single “Vocoder”: Stream

Floating Points — the electronic music project of Australian producer Sam Shepherd — has released “Vocoder,” his first solo single in over two years.
Following his ambitious 2021 collaborative album Promises with saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra, “Vocoder” returns Shepherd to his beat-driven, synthetic wheelhouse. Sharp, high-BPM jabs escalate with punchy drums and bass. Soon a lingering voice rises from the ether, transforming into the song’s driving force thanks to the titular vocal manipulator.
Though Promises successfully proved Shepherd’s ability to incorporate both electronic and tangible instrumentation in the mix, “Vocoder” is a demonstration of his subtle ability to blend the two. Best of all, he’s using that skill to really get down.
Floating Points will be touring through the spring and summer, hitting Australia, Europe, and North America while also making festival appearances at Coachella, Mad Cool, and more. He will also help Flume kick off his own 2022 tour at the first stop in Las Vegas on April 14th. See the full itinerary below and grab a spot via Ticketmaster.
Floating Points 2022 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Victoria, AU @ Pitch Festival
03/14 – Adelaide, AU @ Womadelaide Festival
03/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Duke Street Block Party
03/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
03/26 – Byron Bay, AU @ Beach Hotel Open Air
04/03 – Sydney, AU @ Slip Inn
04/09 – Lisbon, AU @ Sonar
04/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre *
04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
05/13 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
06/04 – Marseille, FR @ Le Bon Air
06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit
06/11 – Camber, UK @ Sands
07/03 – Porto, PT @ Electrico Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Trencin, ES @ Pohoda Festival
07/17 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget
08/19 – Dronten, NL @ Lowlands
08/20 – London, UK @ Field Day
08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
09/03 – Bristol, UK @ Forwards Festival
* = w/ Flume