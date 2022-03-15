Flogging Molly and The Interrupters are teaming up for a co-headlining summer US tour.
Tiger Army and The Skints will provide support for the trek, which is split into two legs. The first kicks off June 7th in Indianapolis and runs through a July 3rd show in Asbury Park, New Jersey. After a month off, the final leg commences on September 9th in Denver before wrapping up on September 21st in Paso Robles, California.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
“We’re excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters,” commented Flogging Molly singer/guitarist Dave King via a press announcement. “We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let’s have some fun in the sun!”
The Interrupters added, “We are stoked to announce our Summer Tour with the legendary Flogging Molly, Tiger Army, and The Skints! We can’t wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon!”
Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly are fresh off their first new song in five years, “These Times Have Got Me Drinking.” The rollicking ode to getting sloshed arrived just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, when the band will host its annual festival at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Like last year, the event will be broadcast via livestream.
See the full list of dates for Flogging Molly and The Interrupters’ co-headlining tour below. Get tickets here.
Flogging Molly and The Interrupters’ 2022 US Tour Dates with Tiger Army and The Skints
06/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/14 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
06/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/18 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook
06/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/22 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
06/25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
06/30 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
07/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/02 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
07/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
09/09 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors
09/10 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
09/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Outdoors – The Lot
09/13 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
09/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
09/16 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
09/17 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
09/21 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre