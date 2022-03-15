Flogging Molly and The Interrupters are teaming up for a co-headlining summer US tour.

Tiger Army and The Skints will provide support for the trek, which is split into two legs. The first kicks off June 7th in Indianapolis and runs through a July 3rd show in Asbury Park, New Jersey. After a month off, the final leg commences on September 9th in Denver before wrapping up on September 21st in Paso Robles, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

“We’re excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters,” commented Flogging Molly singer/guitarist Dave King via a press announcement. “We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let’s have some fun in the sun!”

The Interrupters added, “We are stoked to announce our Summer Tour with the legendary Flogging Molly, Tiger Army, and The Skints! We can’t wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon!”

Advertisement

Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly are fresh off their first new song in five years, “These Times Have Got Me Drinking.” The rollicking ode to getting sloshed arrived just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, when the band will host its annual festival at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Like last year, the event will be broadcast via livestream.

See the full list of dates for Flogging Molly and The Interrupters’ co-headlining tour below. Get tickets here.

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters’ 2022 US Tour Dates with Tiger Army and The Skints

06/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

06/12 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/14 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

06/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

06/18 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook

06/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/22 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

06/25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/28 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

06/30 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

07/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/02 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

07/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

09/09 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom Outdoors

09/10 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

09/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Outdoors – The Lot

09/13 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

09/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

09/16 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/21 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Advertisement