Florence + the Machine Unveil New Song “Heaven Is Here”: Stream

Apparently in album mode, Florence + the Machine have released their new single “Heaven Is Here,” which arrives less than two weeks after “King.” Stream it below.

Florence Welch explained the inspiration for the new track in a statement. “‘Heaven Is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out.”

She continued, “With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

In the “Heaven Is Here” video, Welch brings her vision of dance choreography to life. Watch it below.

“King” was named our Song of the Week when it was released in late February. Last year, Florence + the Machine shared “Call Me Cruella” from the soundtrack to Disney’s live-action movie Cruella. The English band’s last proper full-length was 2018’s High as Hope.

