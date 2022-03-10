Menu
Florence + The Machine Announce New Album Dance Fever, Share “My Love”: Stream

"A fairytale in 14 songs"

dance fever florence and the machine new album announcement
Florence + The Machine
March 10, 2022 | 3:10am ET

    Florence + The Machine have announced the new album Dance Fever. It’s due out May 13th, and as a preview the band has shared their latest single, “My Love.”

    Dance Fever is the follow-up to 2018’s High as Hope, and it was described by Florence Welch as “a fairytale in 14 songs.”  Welch produced alongside Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals, and a press statement said the album was inspired by choreomania, “a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people — sometimes thousands — danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death.” Combine that mood with Welch’s typically glorious take on baroque pop, and you land on a tone she called “Nick Cave at the club.”

    “My Love” is the album’s third single, following “Heaven Is Here” and “King,” which we named our Song of the Week. It comes with a music video directed by Autumn de Wilde, and you can check it out below. Pre-orders for Dance Fever are ongoing.

    While four years have passed since Florence + The Machine’s last album, the group hasn’t been idle. Last year, they contributed “Call Me Cruella” to Disney’s Cruella soundtrack, and the song also appeared in a silver medal-winning free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

    Dance Fever Artwork:

    dance fever florence and the machine new album announcement artwork

