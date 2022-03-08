Menu
Florence Pugh Joins Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan

A character that appears on page one of Frank Herbert's novel may be new to fans of the film

Florence Pugh, photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
March 8, 2022 | 6:05pm ET

    The world of Dune is about to get even spicier. As Variety and Deadline report, Florence Pugh is close to a deal that would see her step into the role of Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two.

    Anyone who’s gotten as far as page one in Frank Herbert’s classic novel will recognize the name Princess Irulan; her character is a renowned historian, and excerpts from her later books appear before every chapter. She is also the eldest daughter of Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, who assigns Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) to the spice-rich desert planet Arrakis. Duke Leto brings his family along, including his son Paul (Timothée Chalamet), kicking off the events of the 2021 film.

    While book readers already know the answer, we’ll let film fans wonder if Princess Irulan is likely to appear in director Denis Villeneuve’s planned third movie in the series, which he’s said will be based on Herbert’s Dune Messiah. Meanwhile, Dune: Part One is nearing the ends of its awards push, having been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

    As for Pugh, she recently joined the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Between that and Dune, we might soon have to update our ranking of Pugh’s most iconic roles so far.

