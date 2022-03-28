Florence + The Machine Expand 2022 North American Tour

Dance Fever could soon be spreading to a city near you, as Florence + The Machine have greatly expanded their 2022 North American tour.

Florence Welch and friends had previously announced a brief run of dates this spring in support of Dance Fever and its May 13th release date. That jaunt wraps in time for summer, but the band will be returning to North America in September and October with 20 new stops.

With support from Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg, Florence + The Machine will play some of the continent’s biggest venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, TD Garden in Boston, and more. In November, they’ll head back to Europe for a previously announced trek.

American Express card holders can purchase tickets to the new shows Tuesday, March 29th through Thursday, March 3rd, with general on-sale beginning Friday, March 30th. Check out the full list of dates below and purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Previously, the band shared the Dance Fever singles “My Love,” “Heaven Is Here,” and “King,” which we named Song of the Week. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing. If you’d like, you can revisit our ranking of the band’s 10 best songs now.

Florence + The Machine 2022 Tour Dates

04/15 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

04/16 — Blackburn, UK King George’s Hall

04/19– London, UK @ Theatre Royal Drury Lane

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

05/06 — New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island †

09/08 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center †

09/10 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre †

09/12 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area †

09/14 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden †

09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †

09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ‡

09/21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ‡

09/23 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ‡

09/24 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ‡

09/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center §

09/28 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory §

10/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena †

10/07 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds **

10/09 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ††

10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ††

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/16 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

11/18 – London, UK @ The O2

11/19 – London, UK @ The O2

11/21 – Bournemouth, UK @ BIC

11/22 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

11/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/27 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Arena

* = w/ Arlo Parks

† = w/ Sam Fender

‡ = w/ King Princess

§ = w/ Yves Tumor

** = w/ Japanese Breakfast

†† = w/ Wet Leg