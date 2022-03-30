Menu
Flume Recruits Caroline Polachek for New Single “Sirens”: Stream

The longtime pals finally team up on the latest preview of Flume's upcoming album Palaces

Caroline Polachek and Flume, photo by Julian Buchan
March 30, 2022 | 5:03pm ET

    Flume has teamed up with Caroline Polachek today on the new single “Sirens,” the latest preview of the Australian electronic artist’s forthcoming album Palaces. Co-written and co-produced with Polachek’s frequent collaborator Danny L Harle, this marks the longtime pals’ first musical release together.

    “Sirens” juxtaposes Polachek’s delicate, enchanting vocals with titillating industrial production. The track’s lyrics were inspired by Polachek’s stint living in London at the height of the pandemic, feeling helpless as blaring ambulance horns constantly zoomed past her street: “If I could/ With just a sigh/ I’d stop the tide/ Of siren cries,” she chants over Flume’s clanging beat.

    “Caroline and I had known each other for years, but she’d just moved to LA and we bumped into each other living down the street,” Flume said in a press release. “We started playing weekly games of Magic: The Gathering with [PC Music founder] A.G. Cook and a few friends. We started doing a session, and Danny L Harle showed me a voice note from Caroline with some very early stages of vocals. I loved it and went back in on it during the pandemic.” Stream “Sirens” below.

    Related Video

    Palaces, the follow-up to Flume’s 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume, arrives May 20th. He announced the album in February with the lead single “Say Nothing.”

    Flume also has a packed schedule ahead, with an extensive list of tour dates that includes appearances at Coachella, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo; grab tickets to his headlining shows at Ticketmaster.

    In other Polachek news, she recently shared the solo single “Billions.”

