Foals Detail New Album Life Is Yours

Foals have revealed the release date and tracklist of their next album: Life Is Yours, the British rockers’ sevneth LP, is due out June 17th, 2022 via ADA/Warner UK Ltd.

Life Is Yours follows Foals’ previous release, 2019 Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Part 1 and Part 2. It also marks the first Foals album as a trio, following last year’s departure of longtime keyboardist Edwin Congreave. According to a press release, Life Is Yours serves as a “life-affirming celebration as the world is reunited,” indicated by some of the band’s punchiest, most rambunctious music yet.

“We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness,” vocalist Yannis Philippakis said in a statement. “It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

Life Is Yours, which is available for pre-order now, will include the previously-released singles “Wake Me Up” and “2am.” See the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Life Is Yours Artwork:

Life Is Yours Tracklist:

01. Life Is Yours

02. Wake Me Up

03. 2am

04. 2001

05. (summer sky)

06. Flutter

07. Looking High

08. Under the Radar

09. Crest of the Wave

10. The Sound

11. Wild Green