Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foals Detail New Album Life Is Yours

The band's seventh LP arrives this June

Foals, photo by Edward Cooke
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 1, 2022 | 5:00am ET

    Foals have revealed the release date and tracklist of their next album: Life Is Yours, the British rockers’ sevneth LP, is due out June 17th, 2022 via ADA/Warner UK Ltd.

    Life Is Yours follows Foals’ previous release, 2019 Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Part 1 and Part 2. It also marks the first Foals album as a trio, following last year’s departure of longtime keyboardist Edwin Congreave. According to a press release, Life Is Yours serves as a “life-affirming celebration as the world is reunited,” indicated by some of the band’s punchiest, most rambunctious music yet.

    “We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness,” vocalist Yannis Philippakis said in a statement. “It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Life Is Yours, which is available for pre-order now, will include the previously-released singles “Wake Me Up” and “2am.” See the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

    Life Is Yours Artwork:

    foals share tracklist and artwork for new album life is yours

    Life Is Yours Tracklist:
    01. Life Is Yours
    02. Wake Me Up
    03. 2am
    04. 2001
    05. (summer sky)
    06. Flutter
    07. Looking High
    08. Under the Radar
    09. Crest of the Wave
    10. The Sound
    11. Wild Green

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sydney sweeney julia garner auditioned for madonna biopic

Sydney Sweeney, Julia Garner Auditioned to Star in Madonna Biopic: Report

February 28, 2022

Glenn Danzig

Danzig Announces Spring 2022 US Tour with Cradle of Filth and Crobot

February 28, 2022

Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2022 tour dates info

How to Get Tickets to Brooks & Dunn’s 2022 Tour

February 28, 2022

david crosby to young artists dont become a musician

David Crosby's Advice to Young Artists: "Don't Become a Musician"

February 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foals Detail New Album Life Is Yours

Menu Shop Search Sale