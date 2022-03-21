Fontaines D.C. Expand 2022 Tour, Share New Song “Skinty Fia”: Stream

Fontaines D.C. have revealed the title track from their upcoming third album, Skinty Fia, along with an accompanying video and expanded tour dates that run all the way into next year. Check out the video and the band’s full itinerary below.
As the namesake of the London-based, Irish-raised five-piece’s next project, “Skinty Fia” provides the perfect opportunity to elaborate on the deeper meaning behind the album’s title, which derives from an Irish phrase that translates to “the damnation of the deer.” In a statement, frontman Grian Chatten calls it the “correct expression of his feelings towards the ‘mutation’ of Irish culture abroad. The song explores the idea through the lens of a relationship doomed by paranoia, alcohol, and drugs.”
Sonically, the new single also gives the clearest view of the band’s latest direction, with their usual dark, gloomy tones punched up by a clubby, industrial beat and their typically driving, jangled guitars subdued with an almost-dissociative restraint. The video, directed by Hugh Mulhern, matches the impersonal, outsider mentality of the song as Chatten navigates a surreal, strobed-out bacchanal without a hope of finding any connection.
Meanwhile, the band’s massive European and North American tour will stretch through the rest of 2022. It’s now boosted with upgraded venues in Denver and Ohio along with a full Ireland and UK leg added in November. Grab your tickets to the previously announced dates here. Tickets for the new UK/European leg go on sale Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time; snag yours here.
Skinty Fia will be released on April 22nd via Partisan Records and is preceded by the singles “Jackie Down the Line,” which they recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and “I Love You.” Pre-orders are ongoing.
Fontaines D.C. 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
03/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3
03/23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
03/24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo
03/25 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
03/28 – Brno, CZ @ Fleda
03/30 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
03/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
04/01 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena
04/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/04 – Nikmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
04/05 – Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij
04/06 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
04/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
04/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
04/10 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
04/11 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
04/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini
06/08 – Milan, IT @ Un Altro Festival
06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’ Neuch
06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
06/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
06/15 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival #
06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
06/24-26 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/03 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, UK @ Lytham festival
07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues
07/15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
07/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
07/18 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
07/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
07/24 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/16 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica
08/19 – Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, FR @ Check In Party
08/20 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert
08/23 – Stuttgart, DE @ Longhorn
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
11/07 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena
11/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
11/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/15 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/19 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena
11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
12/03 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland
12/05 – Limerick, IE @ Live At The Big Top
12/06 – Derry, UK @ Millennium Forum
12/07 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
02/01 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse
02/02 – Brisbane, AU @The Triffid
02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
* = New tour date
# = w/ Nick Cave