Fontaines D.C. Expand 2022 Tour, Share New Song “Skinty Fia”: Stream

Fontaines D.C. have revealed the title track from their upcoming third album, Skinty Fia, along with an accompanying video and expanded tour dates that run all the way into next year. Check out the video and the band’s full itinerary below.

As the namesake of the London-based, Irish-raised five-piece’s next project, “Skinty Fia” provides the perfect opportunity to elaborate on the deeper meaning behind the album’s title, which derives from an Irish phrase that translates to “the damnation of the deer.” In a statement, frontman Grian Chatten calls it the “correct expression of his feelings towards the ‘mutation’ of Irish culture abroad. The song explores the idea through the lens of a relationship doomed by paranoia, alcohol, and drugs.”

Sonically, the new single also gives the clearest view of the band’s latest direction, with their usual dark, gloomy tones punched up by a clubby, industrial beat and their typically driving, jangled guitars subdued with an almost-dissociative restraint. The video, directed by Hugh Mulhern, matches the impersonal, outsider mentality of the song as Chatten navigates a surreal, strobed-out bacchanal without a hope of finding any connection.

Meanwhile, the band’s massive European and North American tour will stretch through the rest of 2022. It’s now boosted with upgraded venues in Denver and Ohio along with a full Ireland and UK leg added in November. Grab your tickets to the previously announced dates here. Tickets for the new UK/European leg go on sale Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time; snag yours here.

Skinty Fia will be released on April 22nd via Partisan Records and is preceded by the singles “Jackie Down the Line,” which they recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and “I Love You.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

Fontaines D.C. 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

03/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3

03/23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

03/24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo

03/25 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

03/28 – Brno, CZ @ Fleda

03/30 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B

03/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

04/01 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena

04/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/04 – Nikmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

04/05 – Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij

04/06 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

04/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

04/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

04/10 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

04/11 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini

06/08 – Milan, IT @ Un Altro Festival

06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’ Neuch

06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds

06/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

06/15 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival #

06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival

06/24-26 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/03 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, UK @ Lytham festival

07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT

07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues

07/15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

07/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

07/18 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

07/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

07/24 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/16 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica

08/19 – Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, FR @ Check In Party

08/20 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert

08/23 – Stuttgart, DE @ Longhorn

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

11/07 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena

11/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

11/15 – Stockton, UK @ Globe

11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/19 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena

11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

12/03 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland

12/05 – Limerick, IE @ Live At The Big Top

12/06 – Derry, UK @ Millennium Forum

12/07 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

02/01 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse

02/02 – Brisbane, AU @The Triffid

02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel

02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

* = New tour date

# = w/ Nick Cave