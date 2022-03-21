Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Fontaines D.C. Expand 2022 Tour, Share New Song “Skinty Fia”: Stream

The new fall leg will see the band return to Ireland after recently relocating to London

Fontaines D.C. Skinty Fia new single stream
Fontaines D.C., photo by Polocho
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 21, 2022 | 2:26pm ET

    Fontaines D.C. have revealed the title track from their upcoming third album, Skinty Fia, along with an accompanying video and expanded tour dates that run all the way into next year. Check out the video and the band’s full itinerary below.

    As the namesake of the London-based, Irish-raised five-piece’s next project, “Skinty Fia” provides the perfect opportunity to elaborate on the deeper meaning behind the album’s title, which derives from an Irish phrase that translates to “the damnation of the deer.” In a statement, frontman Grian Chatten calls it the “correct expression of his feelings towards the ‘mutation’ of Irish culture abroad. The song explores the idea through the lens of a relationship doomed by paranoia, alcohol, and drugs.”

    Sonically, the new single also gives the clearest view of the band’s latest direction, with their usual dark, gloomy tones punched up by a clubby, industrial beat and their typically driving, jangled guitars subdued with an almost-dissociative restraint. The video, directed by Hugh Mulhern, matches the impersonal, outsider mentality of the song as Chatten navigates a surreal, strobed-out bacchanal without a hope of finding any connection.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, the band’s massive European and North American tour will stretch through the rest of 2022. It’s now boosted with upgraded venues in Denver and Ohio along with a full Ireland and UK leg added in November. Grab your tickets to the previously announced dates here. Tickets for the new UK/European leg go on sale Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time; snag yours here.

    Skinty Fia will be released on April 22nd via Partisan Records and is preceded by the singles “Jackie Down the Line,” which they recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and “I Love You.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Fontaines D.C. 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    03/20 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    03/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3
    03/23 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
    03/24 – Zürich, CH @ Dynamo
    03/25 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
    03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
    03/28 – Brno, CZ @ Fleda
    03/30 – Malmo, SE @ Plan B
    03/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
    04/01 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena
    04/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    04/04 – Nikmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
    04/05 – Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij
    04/06 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
    04/08 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    04/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
    04/10 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
    04/11 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
    04/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    04/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar
    04/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    04/29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    04/30 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom
    05/02 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
    05/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
    05/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    05/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    05/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    05/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/06 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
    06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini
    06/08 – Milan, IT @ Un Altro Festival
    06/10 – Neuchâtel, CH @ Festi’ Neuch
    06/11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
    06/13 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
    06/15 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival #
    06/17 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/20 – Zagreb, HR @ InMusic Festival
    06/24-26 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
    06/29 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/02 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
    07/03 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
    07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
    07/08 – Lytham St. Anne’s, UK @ Lytham festival
    07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
    07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Vieilles Charrues
    07/15 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender
    07/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    07/18 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik
    07/20 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    07/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
    07/24 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
    08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
    08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
    08/15 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/16 – Padova, IT @ Parco Della Musica
    08/19 – Guéret – Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, FR @ Check In Party
    08/20 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert
    08/23 – Stuttgart, DE @ Longhorn
    08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
    08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
    08/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
    09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
    11/07 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena
    11/08 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/11 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    11/15 – Stockton, UK @ Globe
    11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/19 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena
    11/21 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/24 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    11/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    12/03 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland
    12/05 – Limerick, IE @ Live At The Big Top
    12/06 – Derry, UK @ Millennium Forum
    12/07 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
    02/01 – Sydney, AU @ Roundhouse
    02/02 – Brisbane, AU @The Triffid
    02/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel
    02/08 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

    Advertisement

    * = New tour date
    # = w/ Nick Cave

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Remainder of Spring US Tour as Guitarist Struggles with Pneumonia

March 21, 2022

griselda tour 2022 conway the machine benny the butcher westside gunn tickets buy

Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher Announce 2022 Griselda Tour

March 21, 2022

Daddy Yankee tickets tour dates La Ultima Vuelta 2022

How to Get Tickets to Daddy Yankee's Final Tour

March 21, 2022

george clinton tour parliament funkadelic tour dates tickets

George Clinton Announces Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 US Tour Dates

March 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fontaines D.C. Expand 2022 Tour, Share New Song "Skinty Fia": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale