Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates in Australia, New Zealand

Including shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland

Foo Fighters' 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates
Foo Fighters at the 2021 MTV VMAs, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Consequence Staff
March 6, 2022 | 8:58pm ET

    Foo Fighters will head Down Under in late 2022 for a string of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will kick off the Australian leg on November 30th in Perth, with additional shows scheduled in Melbourne (12/4), Brisbane (12/10), and Sydney (12/12). They’ll then visit New Zealand for gigs in Wellington (12/15) and Auckland (12/17).

    Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10th via Ticketmaster (using code DShr13xLiGZ).

    Over the weekend, Foo Fighters played a one-off concert at the GMBHA Stadium in Geelong, Australia, becoming the first international band to stage a full-capacity stadium show in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

    Check out Foo Fighters’ complete upcoming tour schedule below. Tickets to their North American shows can be purchased here.

    If you’re a fan of the band, also make sure to check out all of our content from Foo Fighters Week, including our ranking of all 146 Foo Fighters songs; the band’s greatest needle drops; and our interview with Dave Grohl.

    Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/19-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival
    03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
    03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero
    04/29-04/30 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
    05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    05/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    05/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park
    05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
    05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&
    06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
    06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^
    06/16 – Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias
    06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
    06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@
    06/22 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
    06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
    06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #
    06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~
    06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+
    07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
    07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
    07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
    08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
    08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
    08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
    08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena
    08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
    08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
    09/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
    09/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Arena
    09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    09/25 – Regina, SK @ Brant Centre
    09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    09/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    10/01 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
    10/03 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
    10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    11/30 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park $
    12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ AAMI Park $
    12/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium $
    12/12 – Syndey, AU @ Accor Stadium $
    12/15 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium @
    12/17 – Auckland, NZ @ Western Springs @

    * = w/ The Pretty Reckless
    & = w/ Greta Van Fleet
    ^ = w/ Weezer
    % = w/ Liam Gallagher
    @ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers
    # = w/ St. Vincent
    ~ = w/ Courtney Barnett
    + = w/ Shame
    $ = w/ The Chats

