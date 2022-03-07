Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates in Australia, New Zealand

Foo Fighters will head Down Under in late 2022 for a string of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will kick off the Australian leg on November 30th in Perth, with additional shows scheduled in Melbourne (12/4), Brisbane (12/10), and Sydney (12/12). They’ll then visit New Zealand for gigs in Wellington (12/15) and Auckland (12/17).
Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10th via Ticketmaster (using code DShr13xLiGZ).
Over the weekend, Foo Fighters played a one-off concert at the GMBHA Stadium in Geelong, Australia, becoming the first international band to stage a full-capacity stadium show in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
Check out Foo Fighters’ complete upcoming tour schedule below. Tickets to their North American shows can be purchased here.
Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates:
03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/19-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival
03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero
04/29-04/30 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
05/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
05/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park
05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&
06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^
06/16 – Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias
06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@
06/22 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #
06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~
06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+
07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena
08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
09/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
09/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Arena
09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
09/25 – Regina, SK @ Brant Centre
09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/01 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
10/03 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
11/30 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park $
12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ AAMI Park $
12/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium $
12/12 – Syndey, AU @ Accor Stadium $
12/15 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium @
12/17 – Auckland, NZ @ Western Springs @
* = w/ The Pretty Reckless
& = w/ Greta Van Fleet
^ = w/ Weezer
% = w/ Liam Gallagher
@ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers
# = w/ St. Vincent
~ = w/ Courtney Barnett
+ = w/ Shame
$ = w/ The Chats