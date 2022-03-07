Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates in Australia, New Zealand

Foo Fighters will head Down Under in late 2022 for a string of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will kick off the Australian leg on November 30th in Perth, with additional shows scheduled in Melbourne (12/4), Brisbane (12/10), and Sydney (12/12). They’ll then visit New Zealand for gigs in Wellington (12/15) and Auckland (12/17).

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10th via Ticketmaster (using code DShr13xLiGZ).

Over the weekend, Foo Fighters played a one-off concert at the GMBHA Stadium in Geelong, Australia, becoming the first international band to stage a full-capacity stadium show in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Check out Foo Fighters’ complete upcoming tour schedule below. Tickets to their North American shows can be purchased here.

If you’re a fan of the band, also make sure to check out all of our content from Foo Fighters Week, including our ranking of all 146 Foo Fighters songs; the band’s greatest needle drops; and our interview with Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates:

03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

03/18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/19-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival

03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero

04/29-04/30 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

05/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park

05/22 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&

06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^

06/16 – Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias

06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@

06/22 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes

06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #

06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~

06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+

07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

09/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

09/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Arena

09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

09/25 – Regina, SK @ Brant Centre

09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/01 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

10/03 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

11/30 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park $

12/04 – Melbourne, AU @ AAMI Park $

12/10 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium $

12/12 – Syndey, AU @ Accor Stadium $

12/15 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium @

12/17 – Auckland, NZ @ Western Springs @

* = w/ The Pretty Reckless

& = w/ Greta Van Fleet

^ = w/ Weezer

% = w/ Liam Gallagher

@ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers

# = w/ St. Vincent

~ = w/ Courtney Barnett

+ = w/ Shame

$ = w/ The Chats