Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates Following Death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have canceled all of their remaining tour dates following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a social media statement. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters were in the midst of a South American tour when Hawkins passed away. The 50-year-old musician was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia on March 25th, just hours before the band were set to perform at Festival Estéreo. In lieu of the performance, candles were placed on stage to honor Hawkins.

Bogota’s municipal government said the city’s emergency center received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance to the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel, where Foo Fighters were staying. Health workers attempted to revive Hawkins, but were unable to do so. A preliminary urine toxicological test indicated the presence of multiple drugs, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines. Colombia’s attorney general’s office and National Institute of Forensic Medicine will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hawkins’ death.

Tributes from across the music industry have poured in to honor Hawkins, the only drummer to prove himself worthy of playing in a band with Dave Grohl. “When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad,” Stevie Knicks said. Perry Farrell posted an emotional video to Instagram honoring Hawkins, a diehard Janes Addiction fan who the singer called his best friend.

“The only sense that I can make of the tragedy is to know that Taylor’s now in heaven. He can hear us,” Farrell said. “What I’m going to do this day forward is to try to make music that I think Taylor would really love.” Check out the Foo Fighters statement below.