Francis of Delirium Share Origins of New Single “The Funhouse”: Exclusive

Our recurring music feature Origins grants artists the platform to break down and share unique insights into their latest release. Today, Jana Bahrich of Francis of Delirium details the influences of the band’s new single “The Funhouse.”

Even at just 20 years old, Jana Bahrich — the powerhouse frontwoman of Luxembourg-based indie rockers Francis of Delirium — has more than enough life experiences to pull from when writing music. Today, the band has shared their new single “The Funhouse,” a caffeinated track about the unsettling nature of life in 2022.

“’The Funhouse’ is largely about how we are adapting to the chaos that is present in our everyday lives,” Bahrich said in a press statement. “The way it can feel that the world is crashing down around us and in order to protect ourselves, we become numb to the sheer terror of it all.”

Thankfully, Bahrich had plenty of hobbies to turn to when the world shut down. The musician is also an astute visual artist, especially taking interest in painting, graffiti, and claymation. She also directed the flashy music video for “The Funhouse,” which encapsulates the same disorientation she sings of in the song. “I don’t know what’s left to believe,” she hollers over rousing guitar riffs.

Watch Francis of Delirium’s music video for “The Funhouse” below, followed by Bahrich’s Origins of the track.

Last year, Francis of Delirium shared the EP Wading. Starting this month, they’ll serve as openers on the North American leg of The Districts’ upcoming tour; grab tickets at Ticketmaster.

