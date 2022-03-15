Franz Ferdinand Announce 2022 North American Tour

Fresh off the release of the greatest hits compilation Hits to the Head, Franz Ferdinand has announced a 2022 North American tour.

It kicks off on August 4th at House of Blues in Dallas and will make subsequent stops in Austin, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and Washington, DC before wrapping up on September 1st at The Shrine in Los Angeles.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Hits to the Head was released in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Franz Ferdinand’s formation. Drawing primarily from the band’s five studio albums, it also contains a pair of new tracks: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious.”

Check out our recent interview with Franz Ferdinand here, in which frontman Alex Kapranos spoke about the new music the band has been recording.

Franz Ferdinand 2022 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

04/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

04/20 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris

04/21 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal, Concierge-Régie

04/23 – Zürich, CH @ Halle 622

04/25 – Zagreb, HR @ Dom Športova

04/27 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena

04/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodoła

05/01 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

05/03 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

05/04 – Dijon, FR @ Zénith de Dijon

05/06 – Lille, FR @ Zénith Arena de Lille

05/07 – Le Grand-Quevilly, FR @ Zénith de la Métropole Rouen Normandie

05/21 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven 2022

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

08/13 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

08/16 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

08/17 – Toronto, ON @ History

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

08/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

08/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

08/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge

08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre

09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

10/20 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/23 – Aix-en-Provence, FR @ 6MIC

10/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

10/26 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

10/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena Miribilla

10/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

11/01 – Milan, IT @ Lorenzini District

11/02 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle – Kultfabrik

11/04 – Floirac, FR @ Arkéa Arena

11/05 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberté

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hal

11/08 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger

11/15 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Advertisement