Franz Ferdinand Announce 2022 North American Tour

Fresh off the release of their greatest hits compilation Hits to the Head

Franz Ferdinand 2022 North American Tour Dates
March 15, 2022 | 1:04pm ET

    Fresh off the release of the greatest hits compilation Hits to the Head, Franz Ferdinand has announced a 2022 North American tour.

    It kicks off on August 4th at House of Blues in Dallas and will make subsequent stops in Austin, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and Washington, DC before wrapping up on September 1st at The Shrine in Los Angeles.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.

    Hits to the Head was released in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Franz Ferdinand’s formation. Drawing primarily from the band’s five studio albums, it also contains a pair of new tracks: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious.”

    Check out our recent interview with Franz Ferdinand here, in which frontman Alex Kapranos spoke about the new music the band has been recording.

    Franz Ferdinand 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
    04/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    04/20 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris
    04/21 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal, Concierge-Régie
    04/23 – Zürich, CH @ Halle 622
    04/25 – Zagreb, HR @ Dom Športova
    04/27 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena
    04/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodoła
    05/01 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
    05/03 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
    05/04 – Dijon, FR @ Zénith de Dijon
    05/06 – Lille, FR @ Zénith Arena de Lille
    05/07 – Le Grand-Quevilly, FR @ Zénith de la Métropole Rouen Normandie
    05/21 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven 2022
    08/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    08/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    08/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
    08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    08/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    08/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    08/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    08/13 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
    08/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    08/16 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
    08/17 – Toronto, ON @ History
    08/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
    08/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    08/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
    08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
    08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
    08/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
    08/27 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge
    08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre
    09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
    10/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    10/20 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
    10/23 – Aix-en-Provence, FR @ 6MIC
    10/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
    10/26 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    10/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena Miribilla
    10/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
    11/01 – Milan, IT @ Lorenzini District
    11/02 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle – Kultfabrik
    11/04 – Floirac, FR @ Arkéa Arena
    11/05 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberté
    11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hal
    11/08 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
    11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger
    11/15 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

    Franz Ferdinand 2022 North American Tour Dates Poster

