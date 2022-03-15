Franz Ferdinand Announce 2022 North American Tour

Fresh off the release of the greatest hits compilation Hits to the Head, Franz Ferdinand has announced a 2022 North American tour.
It kicks off on August 4th at House of Blues in Dallas and will make subsequent stops in Austin, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and Washington, DC before wrapping up on September 1st at The Shrine in Los Angeles.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time; grab yours via Ticketmaster.
Hits to the Head was released in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Franz Ferdinand’s formation. Drawing primarily from the band’s five studio albums, it also contains a pair of new tracks: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious.”
Check out our recent interview with Franz Ferdinand here, in which frontman Alex Kapranos spoke about the new music the band has been recording.
Franz Ferdinand 2022 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
04/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
04/20 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris
04/21 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal, Concierge-Régie
04/23 – Zürich, CH @ Halle 622
04/25 – Zagreb, HR @ Dom Športova
04/27 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena
04/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodoła
05/01 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
05/03 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
05/04 – Dijon, FR @ Zénith de Dijon
05/06 – Lille, FR @ Zénith Arena de Lille
05/07 – Le Grand-Quevilly, FR @ Zénith de la Métropole Rouen Normandie
05/21 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven 2022
08/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
08/13 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/15 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/16 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
08/17 – Toronto, ON @ History
08/19 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
08/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
08/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
08/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
08/27 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge
08/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
10/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
10/20 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
10/23 – Aix-en-Provence, FR @ 6MIC
10/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
10/26 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
10/27 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena Miribilla
10/29 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
11/01 – Milan, IT @ Lorenzini District
11/02 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle – Kultfabrik
11/04 – Floirac, FR @ Arkéa Arena
11/05 – Rennes, FR @ Le Liberté
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hal
11/08 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
11/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger
11/15 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene