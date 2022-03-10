The Past and Future of Franz Ferdinand

Rest assured that it was not difficult for Alex Kapranos and the Franz Ferdinand team to select tracks for Hits to the Head, the best-of set coming out March 11th to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s formation.

“It was easy,” Kapranos tells Consequence by Zoom from London, where the quintet is preparing for a European tour, which begins in April. “It’s all hits. It’s the bangers! I felt like, ‘Would I play the song if I was headlining a festival?’ If yes, then it went on. It’s not necessarily my personal favorites, even. It’s the songs that have universal appeal.”

The hits album concept was also a bit a stretch for Kapranos, who remains, along with bassist Bob Hardy from the group’s original lineup that formed in Glasgow during 2002.

Advertisement

“Generally, I don’t like looking back at the past,” he explains. “I don’t really listen to the records once I’ve done them. I like looking to the future. But it’s good in your life, occasionally, to take a glance backwards in order to understand where you are so you can go into the future.

“So, yeah, I have enjoyed it. But I’m glad to be moving into the future as well, working on new songs — starting a Vol. 2 [of hits], you know?”

While Hits to the Head‘s 20 songs are drawn primarily from Franz Ferdinand’s five studio albums — including smashes such as “Take Me Out,” “Do You Want To,” “Ulysses” and “No You Girls” — it does nod towards the future that interests Kapranos most, ending with a pair of new tracks written during the lockdown.

Advertisement