Gang of Youths and Spoon’s Britt Daniel Talk New Albums on The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

It’s a two-fer interview week on The What podcast, with both Max Dunn of Gang of Youths and Britt Daniel of Spoon on the show. The two musicians discuss their latest projects — angel in realtime and Lucifer on the Sofa, respectively — and what the records might sound like once they get out on tour.

Related Video

Also on this episode, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco discuss the new improvements to Bonnaroo’s iconic Farm grounds, including the promise of new sewage and drainage systems as well as paved roads! The hosts also update on the Bonnaroo ticket giveaway. (Or just get your own tickets here!)

Advertisement

Review, like, and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. Then make sure you also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and snag the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.