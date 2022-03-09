Menu
Gang of Youths and Spoon’s Britt Daniel Talk New Albums on The What Podcast

Plus, a discussion about updates to the Bonnaroo Farm

The What with Gang of Youths (photo by Edward Cooke) and Spoon (photo by Oliver Halfin)
March 9, 2022 | 3:01pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon MusicRadio Public | RSS 

    It’s a two-fer interview week on The What podcast, with both Max Dunn of Gang of Youths and Britt Daniel of Spoon on the show. The two musicians discuss their latest projects — angel in realtime and Lucifer on the Sofa, respectively — and what the records might sound like once they get out on tour.

    Also on this episode, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco discuss the new improvements to Bonnaroo’s iconic Farm grounds, including the promise of new sewage and drainage systems as well as paved roads! The hosts also update on the Bonnaroo ticket giveaway. (Or just get your own tickets here!)

    Review, like, and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts.

