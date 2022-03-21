Back by popular demand, George Clinton is bringing his iconic Parliament–Funkadelic ensemble on the road. The “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” will continue in Spring and Summer 2022, taking the longtime funk legend across the US.

With over 50 years in the game, Clinton announced his retirement from touring in 2018. He brought P-Funk on the first iteration of the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” the following year with the intent of it being a farewell tour of sorts; apparently, two years in a pandemic provided him with enough time to rest up and get back out there again.

This portion of the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” will begin in New York City on June 15th at Central Park’s Summerstage. After 17 shows, it will then finish in Napa, California on August 21st. The rotating cast of openers includes Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, The Motet, The Floozies, Soul Rebels, Fantastic Negrito, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone, and more.

Presale begins this Wednesday, March 23rd, with tickets available to the general public starting Friday, March 25th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster, and see the schedule below.

Back in 2018, Parliament released Medicaid Fraud Dogg, their first full-length album in nearly 40 years. Last year, it was announced that Wiz Khalifa would play Clinton in Spinning Gold, an upcoming biopic about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 Tour Dates:

06/15 – New York, NY @ Summerstage Central Park *

06/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

06/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

06/24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s ^

06/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

06/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live #

06/30 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station $

07/02 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns $

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore !

07/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Wild Acre Live @

07/23 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot @

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater %

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Craig Ranch Amphitheater &

08/17 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater ~

08/19 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery +

08/20 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino +

08/21 – Napa, CA @ Charles Krug Winery ~

* = w/ Dopapod and Pimps of Joytime

^ = w/ The Floozies, The Motet, and Pimps of Joytime

# = w/ The Motet and Pimps of Joytime

$ = w/ The Motet, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime

! = w/ The Floozies and Pimps of Joytime

@ = w/ The Motet, Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime

% = w/ The Motet, Fishbone, and Dopapod

& = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone, and The Fantastic Negrito

~ = w/ The Motet and Dopapod

+ = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet and Dopapod