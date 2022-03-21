Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

George Clinton Announces Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 US Tour Dates

The "One Nation Under a Groove Tour" resumes this spring and summer

george clinton tour parliament funkadelic tour dates tickets
George Clinton, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 21, 2022 | 3:12pm ET

    Back by popular demand, George Clinton is bringing his iconic ParliamentFunkadelic ensemble on the road. The “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” will continue in Spring and Summer 2022, taking the longtime funk legend across the US.

    With over 50 years in the game, Clinton announced his retirement from touring in 2018. He brought P-Funk on the first iteration of the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” the following year with the intent of it being a farewell tour of sorts; apparently, two years in a pandemic provided him with enough time to rest up and get back out there again.

    This portion of the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” will begin in New York City on June 15th at Central Park’s Summerstage. After 17 shows, it will then finish in Napa, California on August 21st. The rotating cast of openers includes Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, The Motet, The Floozies, Soul Rebels, Fantastic Negrito, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Presale begins this Wednesday, March 23rd, with tickets available to the general public starting Friday, March 25th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster, and see the schedule below.

    Back in 2018, Parliament released Medicaid Fraud Doggtheir first full-length album in nearly 40 years. Last year, it was announced that Wiz Khalifa would play Clinton in Spinning Gold, an upcoming biopic about Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

    George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/15 – New York, NY @ Summerstage Central Park *
    06/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
    06/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *
    06/24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s ^
    06/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
    06/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live #
    06/30 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station $
    07/02 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns $
    07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore !
    07/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Wild Acre Live @
    07/23 – Cedar Park, TX @ The Haute Spot @
    08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater %
    08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Craig Ranch Amphitheater &
    08/17 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater ~
    08/19 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery +
    08/20 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino +
    08/21 – Napa, CA @ Charles Krug Winery ~

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Dopapod and Pimps of Joytime
    ^ = w/ The Floozies, The Motet, and Pimps of Joytime
    # = w/ The Motet and Pimps of Joytime
    $ = w/ The Motet, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime
    ! = w/ The Floozies and Pimps of Joytime
    @ = w/ The Motet, Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime
    % = w/ The Motet, Fishbone, and Dopapod
    & = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone, and The Fantastic Negrito
    ~ = w/ The Motet and Dopapod
    + = w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet and Dopapod

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Remainder of Spring US Tour as Guitarist Struggles with Pneumonia

March 21, 2022

griselda tour 2022 conway the machine benny the butcher westside gunn tickets buy

Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher Announce 2022 Griselda Tour

March 21, 2022

Daddy Yankee tickets tour dates La Ultima Vuelta 2022

How to Get Tickets to Daddy Yankee's Final Tour

March 21, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly Mainstream Sellout tickets tour 2022 dates

How to Get Tickets to Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout" Tour

March 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

George Clinton Announces Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 US Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale