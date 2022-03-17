Menu
Ghost Perform “Call Me Little Sunshine” on Kimmel: Watch

The band played the IMPERA single from the Mountain View Mausoleum in California

Ghost on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (via YouTube)
March 17, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    Ghost appeared on the Wednesday (March 16th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Call Me Little Sunshine,” a single from their new album IMPERA.

    Papa Emeritus IV and his clergy performed the piece remotely at the Mountain View Mausoleum in Altadena, California. It makes for a fittingly decadent backdrop, as the Papa is presented in a sermon-like visage.

    Considering this is a network television broadcast, it’s likely that some viewers were seeing Ghost for the first time. If they were initially taken aback by the band’s Satanic appearance, then the catchy, classic FM rock of “Call Me Little Sunshine” surely quelled those fears. The performance also exemplifies just how airtight Ghost are, musically speaking.

    No surprise, considering the band just got off the road earlier this month. We caught Ghost’s co-headlining tour with Volbeat when it went through New Jersey back in February. Again, Ghost proved that they can match their theatrical exuberance with professional musical prowess, dishing out stadium-ready rock in the vein of Blue Öyster Cult, Journey, and Heart.

    Ghost and Volbeat Bring the Fire in the Home of the Devils: Recap + Photos

    In another high-exposure promotional venture, Ghost recently sponsored a NASCAR Xfinity series car for last weekend’s race in Phoenix. The No. 4 Chevrolet driven by Bayley Currey for JD Motorsports was clad in the Impera artwork, turning heads as it went around the track to finish a respectable 20th (out of the race’s 38 qualifiers).

    You can pick up IMPERA on vinyl and other formats here. Watch Ghost performing “Call Me Little Sunshine” on Kimmel below.

